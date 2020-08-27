Town Crier: This Just In

 Skip to main content
September mobile food pantries

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. 

WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.

Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)

"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/

Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.

Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.

  • Sept. 4, Rock River, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fire hall
  • Sept. 10, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 S. Belle Fourche
  • Sept. 11, Hanna, 10 a.m. to noon. 8000 Hwy 72
  • Sept. 12, Greybull, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Basin fairgrounds
  • Sept. 12, Douglas, 1 to 3 p.m. TBA
  • Sept. 15, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m. 18 Fairgrounds Rd.
  • Sept. 18, Kaycee, 1 to 3 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.
  • Sept. 19, Torrington, 1 to 3 p.m. TBA
  • Sept. 25, Evansville, TBA. Aspen T. Park
  • Sept. 26, Gillette, 1 to 3 p.m. Camplex
