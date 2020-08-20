Town Crier: This Just In

Family picnic Aug. 22
Family picnic for the Casper Elks Lodge will be Saturday, August 22, at the park across the street from the lodge. Starts at 11 a.m. Bring your own sack lunch due to COVID restrictions.
Caregiver support Aug. 25
Please join the Caregiver’s Support Group. This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meetings will be held on the the fourth Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on August 25. Meetings are held at the Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, Building #500. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet, ideas to help with situations, adapt home/lifestyles you may face with the progression of the illness. They will maintain social distancing in the clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Wing Night Aug. 28
Friday, August 28, at 6 p.m. there will be a chicken wing feed at the Casper Elks Lodge. The wings will be naked with three different sauces to put on them. The price is $10 for all you can eat. Sign up sheet at the bar or call the lodge at 234-4839 so they can make sure they have enough wings.
Casper Theater Company returns Sept. 18
September 18 will be the first play presented by Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. “Norman is that you?” will open on September 18 (and all plays will run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.), through September 27. This play was postponed in April of this year due to the COVID19, so if you have a season ticket from last season it is still valid for “Norman is that you?” Parental discretion is advised for this show. Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick have rewritten this play to suit these “politically correct” times, but it does include some adult content and language. “Norman” had moved to NYC to find himself, after seeking new environment from his father’s dry cleaning business in the Midwest. This is where he meets Garson. Garson helps him “come out of the closet” just as Dad pays an unexpected visit. The chaos begins when Mom retreats to Norman’s apartment after having an affair with Dad’s brother, Julius. This hilarious comedy will keep you laughing consistently before and after intermission.
At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done our best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. The seating will also be spaced to COVID specifications.
Season tickets are also available now which include a cemetery tour this year. The 2020-2021 season begins with the Highland Cemetery tour on October 23-24, “Under the Weather,” November 6-15, (this show is the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival Nov. 19-22), “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” January 22-31, “The Business of Murder” April 2-11, and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one act dinner theater continuing the mini-series. The season tickets will be available during “Norman,” Highland Cemetery Tour and “Under the Weather” at the theater 735 CY, or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net
Season tickets are $75. Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.
