Town Crier: This Just In

We’ll be gathering by the Gazebo, come when you can and stay as long as you like.

The event is presented by Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and sponsored by AARP Wyoming.

Popular plant sale May 22

Natrona County Master Gardeners will again hold their plant sale fundraiser, after a year without this community favorite event. The plant sale will be held rom 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22, at the Agriculture Resources and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road.

If you have plants from your garden you are willing to donate, please drop them by the ALRC anytime this week for the Master Gardeners to pot and prepare for the sale. If you have houseplants you have divided or you would like to donate, they could be dropped off at the ARLC during the two weeks prior to the sale in May.

If you have plants to donate, but need assistance with digging them in your yard, please contact Zach Schultz at 247-2093 to set up a time. For further information, please contact the UW Extension office at 235-9400.

We would like to thank the community for continued support of this important fundraiser.

