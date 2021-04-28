Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Wyoming barn exhibit at fort
The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling photo exhibit "Barn Here" is on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through June 27, 2021.
Wyoming barns differ greatly in style and function from barns in many other parts of the United States. Climate, available building materials, ethnic traditions, and many other factors influence how they are constructed. Beautiful black-and-white photographs from the State Historic Preservation Office depict barns from throughout Wyoming.
The museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members. The exhibit was made possible by the Wyoming Council for the Humanities.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.
May Take & Make Kit for adults
We love when potential garbage can be repurposed into something fabulous! That's why we created this month's at-home DIY project. Stop by the Library any time during the month of May to grab this month's take & make kit for adults - beautiful newspaper flowers that are not only environmentally friendly, but will help bring you the color that your garden might be lacking. All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by at 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Mother's & Father's Day cards workshop
Register today to guarantee your spot at May's card making workshop at 1 p.m., on Sunday, May 2, in the Crawford Room, where we'll be teaching you how to make beautiful and meaningful cards for Mother's Day and Father's Day. All supplies provided at no cost. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Take & Make for kids and tweens
In this at-home musical craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own harmonicas out of craft sticks and rubber bands. This fun activity combines creativity with scientific thinking. Starting May 3, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own harmonica. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Leap into Science: Light & Shadow workshop
The Natrona County Library is pleased to offer a free Leap into Science "Light & Shadow" Workshop for children ages 3-5 and their parents at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 3, in the Crawford Room. Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books, for children and families to learn together. Preschoolers will explore the science of light and shadows through hands-on activities and children's books. Attendees will have fun while learning to thinking like scientists! This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Mondays
The Natrona County Library will host an afterschool craft program for students in grades 4-6 at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 3, in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using cardboard, sharpies, a ruler, and a bit of math, create a magnet of your favorite Minecraft creeper that can be displayed proudly on a refrigerator or anywhere else magnets are attracted! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Take & Make
May the Fourth be with you. Grab your Teen Take & Make a few days early and celebrate Star Wars by creating your own paracord replica of the Child. Starting May 4, you can stop by the Library to grab a take & make kit with all the supplies you need to make this adorably cute Baby Yoda keychain. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Prusa 3D printers
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our collection of 3D printers at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4. This course is will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing, and part of the Maker Access Pass (MAP) pathway to machine mastery. “FDM101: Introductory Prusa 3D Printers” is part of the popular 3D Printing workshop series. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Reading the West Book Club
Join us at the Fort Caspar Museum as we discuss the book "Aloha Rodeo," by David Wolman, at 4:30 p.m., on May 4. This month's award-winning book tells the triumphant true story of the native Hawaiian cowboys who crossed the Pacific to shock America at the 1908 world rodeo championships. Our Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tribal advocates present Red Desert panel
At noon on May 5, the Citizens for the Red Desert coalition will present an online panel discussion with three advocates from the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. The public is invited to join the event via Zoom to learn about Indigenous narratives of the Red Desert.
The Red Desert is an ancestral landscape and a living cultural corridor. Since time immemorial tribes including the Shoshone, Ute, Goshute, Paiute, Bannock, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Lakota, and Crow have lived, hunted, and prospered in these vast lands. The desert retains many Traditional Ecological Knowledge plants, sacred sites, and ancestral stories, and tribal members still use this land today for a variety of traditional and contemporary purposes.
Panelists will include Wes Martel, senior Wind River conservation associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and former longtime member of the Eastern Shoshone Business Council; Jason Baldes, the tribal buffalo coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation; and Yufna Soldier Wolf, the Wind River organizer for the Wyoming Outdoor Council and former tribal historic preservation officer for the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
The event is free and open to the public.
RSVP by navigating to https://bit.ly/3tIkzUi or visiting the Citizens for the Red Desert Facebook page. When you sign up, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to join the Zoom event. www.bit.ly/3tIkzUi.
CCMS concert starts early
Celebrate Mother's Day with a concert of brass trio works presented by the Casper Chamber Music Society at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. The earlier time allows patrons, if they choose, to attend both the CCMS concert and the annual Casper Children's Chorale Mother's Day concert, which begins at 4 p.m., on the same day.
Performers, Trio di Velluto, are Dr. Amy Laursen (French horn), Dr. Todd Cranston (tuba) and Dr. Jamie Lipton (euphonium). The group regularly commissions new works by contemporary composers and will play some of them. Laursen and Cranston teach at the University of South Dakota, and Lipton teaches at Henderson State University in Arkansas. The trio will also be presenting a clinic at Kelly Walsh High School on Monday, May 10. so those who want to get a head start remember, students are admitted free to CCMS concerts. Adult admission is $10, $8 for seniors 60+, and free to students and last year's season ticket holders. Masks and social distancing will be required of audience members. For more information click on https://www.facebook.com/CasperChamberMusicSociety/.
Casper Children’s Chorale Mother’s Day Concert
The Casper Children’s Chorale celebrates its 42nd year with its Mother’s Day Concert, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 9, at Highland Park Community Church. The chorale will perform many favorite songs, including their traditional alum song “In His Eyes,” conducted by Marcia Patton with piano accompaniment by Erin Zavodny.
Although the chorale recently was the opening concert for the National American Choral Directors 2021 Virtual Convention, the Mother’s Day Concert is their only live concert of the 20-21 season. Please join us.
Masks, family seating, and social distancing are requested. Tickets, $10, available at the door or https://tickets.chorusconnection.com/casper/events/285.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions in May
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held May 11-20 for current 3rd-7th graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42 year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.
Eating disorder workshop for youth
The Youth Empowerment Council, an organization dedicated to creating a safe space to foster and inspire Casper’s youth, will be the first group to host an Eating Disorder Workshop in the state of Wyoming. The workshop is open to those struggling with an eating disorder and their loved ones, as well as educators and professionals who need more education about the disease. Admission is free to all and will be held at the Natrona County Public Library in the Crawford Room from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 15, 2021.
This is a crucial event to have in the Cowboy State. We want those who are struggling to know that while there are limited resources here, an entire team of professionals are ready and willing to walk with you on your journey. The Youth Empowerment Council is imploring educators and other professionals to join us on May 15, because this is a topic that needs the community's support.
The Eating Disorder Workshop is expected to have a specialized therapist, dietician, and dentist speak, as well as connect those in attendance to other professionals, support groups, and strategies associated with recovery. For more information about this event, visit the Youth Empowerment Council’s Facebook page.
Important info for CC ALC grads
Students who have graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College during the past year are invited to celebrate their achievement by participating in the center's bi-annual graduation ceremony.
“If you are a high school equivalency graduate or know someone who has graduated in the last year, contact us for details about the graduation ceremony,” said Melody Dugan, administrative assistant for the center.
Cap and gown pickup will be May 4-5 and May 11-12 between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
This year’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m. in the Wheeler Auditorium in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
The Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College is in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus. For more information, call Dugan at 268-2230.
CALC graduation set May 19
The 2021 Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College High School Equivalency Commencement will be held Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 6 p.m.
This year’s commencement speaker will be Hope Doyle, who earned her high school equivalency certificate. She then earned her associate in animal science from Western Nebraska Community College in 2011 and her bachelor’s in animal sciences in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Since 2018, Doyle has worked for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Casper as a workforce innovation and opportunity act case manager and employment services specialist.
The graduation ceremony will take place in the Wheeler Auditorium in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
Community healing event set
The community has experienced much grief and loss over the last year, including that which was caused by the pandemic. In addition to deaths from all causes, isolation from loved ones, uncertainty over the future, and the inability to gather and mourn all result in forms of grief that most of us have experienced.
We invite you to come together with your community for a time of healing and remembrance at the Healing Park on Conwell (formerly Conwell Park) from 4 to 6 p.m., on May 19. You can tie a Ribbon of Remembrance and listen to people speak about their journey starting at 4:30, including Mayor Steve Freel, members of the medical community, community member Peggy Whitaker, and Todd von Gunten, the Central Wyoming Hospice grief care coordinator.
We’ll be gathering by the Gazebo, come when you can and stay as long as you like.
The event is presented by Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and sponsored by AARP Wyoming.
Popular plant sale May 22
Natrona County Master Gardeners will again hold their plant sale fundraiser, after a year without this community favorite event. The plant sale will be held rom 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22, at the Agriculture Resources and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road.
If you have plants from your garden you are willing to donate, please drop them by the ALRC anytime this week for the Master Gardeners to pot and prepare for the sale. If you have houseplants you have divided or you would like to donate, they could be dropped off at the ARLC during the two weeks prior to the sale in May.
If you have plants to donate, but need assistance with digging them in your yard, please contact Zach Schultz at 247-2093 to set up a time. For further information, please contact the UW Extension office at 235-9400.
We would like to thank the community for continued support of this important fundraiser.
Summer camps at the planetarium
Registration is now open for four different Summer Camps at the Casper Planetarium. Each camp is limited to 12 students, so reserve your space soon before they fill up. “Sunbeams/Moonbeams” will teach 6-year-olds about our nearest neighbor, the Moon, and our nearest star, the Sun. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on June 14 to 18 and is led by Amber French. The cost is $30 per camper. “Solar Systems, Constellations, and Star Stories” lets 7 and 8-year-olds learn facts about the planets, identify constellations, and discover the stories behind them. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on July 26 to 30 and is led by Shae Aagard. The cost is $30 per camper. “Earth Science” is for 9 and 10-year-olds to explore habitats and ecosystems, weather, rocks and minerals, and more. Campers will make a terrarium, an anemometer, and homemade toothpaste, as well as pan for “gold.” It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 12 to 16 and is led by Amber French. Cost is $30 per camper. “Aerospace Adventures” lets 10 to 12-year-olds discover how and why things fly, both on Earth and in space, and build their own flying objects. It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 19 to 23 and is led by Rod Kennedy. Cost is $35 per camper.
Registration forms for all camps are available at casperplanetarium.com. You will need to print the form and mail or bring it to the Planetarium along with cash or check for the camp fee. Camps will follow the health department and school district protocols for COVID19 safety that are in effect on the camp dates. Got questions? Contact the Casper Planetarium at 577-0310.
New show at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company has a new show on the horizon. The world premiere of Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys RIP, will debut on May 21-22 (Saturday dinner theater only), May 23, June 4-5-6, at 735 CY. Friday and Saturday night curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m.
“Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys,” is a sequel to “What Happened to Smith?”, which was the sequel to our original mini-series, “Chez Tre Chic”. Ralph and Gladys, two of the characters in both mini-series, now have their own one-act, also written and directed by Donna Fisher.. Their antics will again come to light with hilarious laughter from their friends and family. The show stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets may be purchased at the Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for Seniors/students.
In addition, the first Saturday May 22 only will be a dinner theater performance. No tickets for show only will be sold for May 22. If you have a season ticket, there will be no charge for the dinner. Just show your season ticket at the door at 6 p.m. For those of you who would like to indulge in a fabulous dinner, the cost will be $35 for dinner and show but reservations are a must. Dinner on May 22 will be held at 6 p.m., with show at 7:30 p.m. To make your reservation please send an email to caspertheatercompany@gmail.com with May 22 and the number of people attending with you. You can also call the theater at 267-7243 to make a reservation.
Like so many other business, we, at Casper Theater Company have had a hard year, with many cancellations beyond our control. But we are hangin’ in there. We wanted to start your summer off with something to make you laugh, a fabulous dinner and a great experience. We hope you will join us in supporting the arts, because the arts are universal throughout the world. Come “play” with us.
Full slate of camps this summer at The Science Zone
The Science Zone at its new location, 222 E. Collins Dr., is so excited for its lineup of extremely awesome summer camps. Kids 4 to 15 will be able to explore Wyoming’s great outdoors, learn about chemistry, anatomy, physics, robotics, coding, and more. They’ll get to do some hands on learning with animals from the Zoo Zone, and make some noise with local musician extraordinaire, Chad Lore.
Camps -- 15 different ones in all -- run June 14 to August 20 for generally five days with a couple of exceptions. Camps are divided into age groups and themes. In addition to day camps, a Monday through Friday overnight camping experience will be available three times throughout the summer for those ages 11 to 15.
Head over to thesciencezone.org for a complete lineup of programs, and to register today.
In addition to camps throughout the summer, The Science Zone has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for those needing all-day care for camp participants. Busing and lunch during camps will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club for members. BGCCW membership forms are available at The Science Zone, and on The Science Zone website.
Financial assistance is available for anyone through generous support from the Wyoming Child Support Program, (no state funds were used for this program).
Free STEM enrichment this summer
In partnership with the Franklin Institute, The Science Zone is offering a free summer STEM enrichment program for Wyoming students entering grades 2-6. GSK Science in the Summer is a free program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing opportunities for children to embody science careers, think scientifically, practice authentic science techniques, and have fun. This program is available for Wyoming students this summer with a theme: Be an Engineer!
The curriculum invites children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental, and structural engineering through at-home experiments, videos, and live virtual events. Students will explore the engineering design process as they solve real-world problems, including managing a playground’s stormwater runoff and designing a sturdy lightweight pedestrian bridge.
Provided by GSK in partnership with Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute and administered through The Science Zone, this fun, 100 percent free STEM enrichment program helps prevent the summer slide and works to keep students engaged with learning through fun, hands-on activities that will help ignite a lifelong passion for science. All materials and a lab notebook will be provided. Students can complete the challenges at home then will have the opportunity to meet virtually with real engineers in the field.
Sign up is easy – go the thesciencezone.org and sign up for the free GSK Science in the Summer program.
CC judging camp returns
The annual Casper College Livestock Judging Camp will be held June 21-23 at the Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus.
The camp, led by Jeremy Burkett, livestock judging coach and agriculture instructor, will focus on livestock evaluation with special emphasis on the presentation of oral reasons. Four learning divisions will be offered at the camp: novice, intermediate, advanced, and adult.
Example classes to be evaluated during the camp include market and breeding sheep, swine, cattle, and goats. The final day of camp will include a mock judging contest where competitors will put their knowledge and skills to the test. “The Casper College Livestock Judging Camp allows participants to interact with current industry professionals, coaches, and students to advance their judging skills further,” said Burkett.
The cost is $250 for students and $160 for advisers. Entries received after Friday, May 28, will increase to $275 for students and $175 for advisors. The fee includes lodging, meals, T-shirt, judging manual, judging contest, and awards. Judging camp participants will learn from agricultural educators and industry leaders.
To sign up or for more information, contact Burkett at 268-2417, toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2417 or at www.caspercollege.edu/events/ag-judging-camp.