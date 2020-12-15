Town Crier: This Just In

Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.

The museum's current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.

Saturday study moves to Jan. 9

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church has been moved to the second Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The study for the day is on Christianity and the destruction of the ancient gods. The question being considered is why in little over 300 years did Christianity supersede beliefs in the ancient religions of the Roman Empire? These studies are interactive and non-denominational, and refreshments are provided. Meeting time is 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

