Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
CHA offers CARES grant to food organizations
Casper Housing Authority announces a CARES Act grant funding opportunity open to all Wyoming organizations that grow, serve, distribute or provide food for people in need. Funding is available for food organizations to fund infrastructure, cold storage, transportation, and other needs. Organizations can request up to $100,000 in funding. Applications for funding can be found online at www.chaoffice.org and will be accepted until funding is expended. Grants will be reviewed and awarded as they are received.
“Working with the State of Wyoming to get these much needed funds on the ground, at this critical time, is definitely within our mission,” said Kim Summerall-Wright, executive director of Casper Housing Authority. “Wyoming people are hurting and we are here to help, in any way we can”.
While Casper Housing Authority is located in Natrona County, the funds are available to agencies, statewide. CHA has used their grant management expertise to create the simple and direct online application process. Applications will be graded through the specialized matrix and funding awarded as quickly as possible.
Casper Housing Authority is a public entity which provides safe, affordable housing through federally funded and regulated programs. CHA is committed to increasing opportunities for low and moderate income families and individuals, by providing safe, affordable housing and facilitating access to social and community services.
For more information on the CARES Grants, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
Drive-by children's candy
There will not be a kids Christmas party at the Casper Elks Lodge on Christmas Eve. Instead, the traditional Christmas candy bags will be handed out in front of the Elks Lodge, 108 E. 7th St., beginning at 11 a.m. Drive by and pick one up for the kids. For more information, call 234-4839.
Apply for Habitat starting in January
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for the its homeownership program from Jan. 1-29, 2021.
Is your name on the mailing list? Has your contact information changed? Call or visit heartofwyoming.org/apply to request an application. Habitat for Humanity assists in providing safe, affordable housing to qualified applicants who live or work in Natrona County.
To learn more about the criteria, the application process or the homeownership program, contact program manager Kelly Cooper at 234-1348 or kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
A, B, C's of Casper history at fort
Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through November 6, 2021.
Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.
The museum's current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Saturday study moves to Jan. 9
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church has been moved to the second Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The study for the day is on Christianity and the destruction of the ancient gods. The question being considered is why in little over 300 years did Christianity supersede beliefs in the ancient religions of the Roman Empire? These studies are interactive and non-denominational, and refreshments are provided. Meeting time is 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!