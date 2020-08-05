Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Details set for September book sales

The wait is over. The Friends of the Library book sales are back. The first sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, with the Early Bird Sale on Thursday, September 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the Second Chance Sale on Friday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ticket sales for the two pre-sales will begin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, August 31, at the library. Tickets sell quickly since only 50 tickets will be sold for each sale. Ticket prices are $20 for Thursday and $10 for Friday. Ticket holders will gain first access to the special “Make-An-Offer” selections in the Crawford Room as well as the regular priced items in the sale room. There is no admission charge for Saturday’s sale.