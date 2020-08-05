Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Details set for September book sales
The wait is over. The Friends of the Library book sales are back. The first sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, with the Early Bird Sale on Thursday, September 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the Second Chance Sale on Friday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ticket sales for the two pre-sales will begin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, August 31, at the library. Tickets sell quickly since only 50 tickets will be sold for each sale. Ticket prices are $20 for Thursday and $10 for Friday. Ticket holders will gain first access to the special “Make-An-Offer” selections in the Crawford Room as well as the regular priced items in the sale room. There is no admission charge for Saturday’s sale.
Volunteers have prepared a wide variety of grab bags which will be sold for $1 on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the actual sale on Saturday. Plan to stop by and purchase your ticket and a grab bag to keep you busy until the sales.
Thanks to the tremendous community support, there are a large number of items for this sale. All sale events require all customers and volunteers to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be in place and parents must directly supervise all children. The volunteer Friends of the Library are anxious to see you again.
