Town Crier: This Just In

Bag blowout sale in effect
Bag blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. Just what you were waiting for...the United Methodist Thrift Shop’s annual “Fill Our Bag Challenge” is here beginning Saturday, August 29. Use our grocery bags, fill them to the brim. If we can tie the top, it’s yours for $5. We’ll be bringing out more each day as the we have room to fill the racks and shelves back up with what we’ve priced. Clothes for the family, shoes, workout attire, linens, kitchen and decorating treasures, and a special basket of jewelry to stuff one more item in the bag. While you’re there, take a look at our fine jewelry pieces that are not included in the sale. You’ll jump on the chance to sparkle up for the fall. Check out Facebook page to see samples of 10K, 14K, and sterling eye-poppers. Find us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2111 East 12th Street in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, helping our friends and neighbors. The challenge is on.
Pool closures next week
The Casper Recreation Division would like to announce that Mike Sedar Aqua Park and Marion Kreiner pool will close on September 1, 2020.
The Aquatic Center will return to fall hours on September 2, and patrons will be allowed to stay in the facility during the cleaning breaks but will not be able to swim during these times. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Fridays; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, and 1 to 4:30 p.m., Sundays.
The Casper Family Aquatic Centers cleaning break times are Monday-Thursday, 7:30 to 8 a.m., 10 to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m., 3 to 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 to 6 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 to 8 a.m., 10 to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m., and 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 t0 10:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m., 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Fun-Kana Sept. 13
This low-speed, light-hearted competition conducted by the Casper Corvette Club will test your dexterity and patience on September 13 at Sunrise Shopping Center. All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Foundation. Fun begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $30 per car. Mail entries to Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th St., Casper, 82601. The first 30 cars entered will receive a Wyoming "Steamboat" metal art emblem. Each team, composed of a driver and passenger (can have more in your car for fun), must complete tasks at different stations in the parking lot route. It will involve car handling, getting in and out of car, teamwork and especially a sense of humor. Bring any car for the competition. For more information, call Katrina Lorenzen, 265-8659.
