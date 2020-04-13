Town Crier: This Just In

Register for True Care Walk

True Care Women’s Resource Center’s annual walk is planned for Saturday, June 6, at the North Casper Athletic Complex, across from the Boys and Girls Club. COVID-19 may change our plans, but regardless of whether we can gather in the park that day, we still need you to register now as a sponsored walker. You can create your own fundraising page, get sponsors, and walk anytime between now and June 6. It’s just a two-mile walk, so folks of all ages and abilities can participate. To register, go to TrueCareGiving.net. Don’t have access to the internet? Call True Care at 472-2810 and we’ll mail you a walk brochure.

No Studebaker activity

The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has suspended all meetings and activities until further notice. If you have questions regarding the club, contact president Bruce Berst, 267-8370.

BBBS looks for fall lunch buddies

We at Big Brothers Big Sisters wish you health and like you look forward to our return back to work and activities. Our Lunch Buddies program is a simple and profound idea. You can volunteer today and give a child in our community a gift of friendship and mentoring.