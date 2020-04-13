Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Mobile food pantries set
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled 15 mobile food pantries across the state, extending through April. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set-up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- April 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- April 17, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kaycee, HJ Park
- April 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Gillette, 480 Hwy 50, volunteers needed;
- April 21, noon to 2 p.m., Buffalo, fairgrounds;
- April 24, time TBA, Evansville, Aspen T. Park;
- April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed;
- April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Sheridan, location TBA;
- May 1, 10 a.m. to noon, Rock River, fire hall;
- May 2, 1 to 4 p.m., Rock Springs, fairgrounds;
- May 8, 10 a.m. to noon, Hanna, 8000 Hwy 72;
- May 9, 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., Greybull, Greybull High School;
- May 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- May 15, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kaycee, HJ Park;
- May 19, noon to 2 p.m., Buffalo, fairgrounds;
- May 29, time TBA, Evansville, Aspen T. Park.
Register for True Care Walk
True Care Women’s Resource Center’s annual walk is planned for Saturday, June 6, at the North Casper Athletic Complex, across from the Boys and Girls Club. COVID-19 may change our plans, but regardless of whether we can gather in the park that day, we still need you to register now as a sponsored walker. You can create your own fundraising page, get sponsors, and walk anytime between now and June 6. It’s just a two-mile walk, so folks of all ages and abilities can participate. To register, go to TrueCareGiving.net. Don’t have access to the internet? Call True Care at 472-2810 and we’ll mail you a walk brochure.
No Studebaker activity
The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has suspended all meetings and activities until further notice. If you have questions regarding the club, contact president Bruce Berst, 267-8370.
BBBS looks for fall lunch buddies
We at Big Brothers Big Sisters wish you health and like you look forward to our return back to work and activities. Our Lunch Buddies program is a simple and profound idea. You can volunteer today and give a child in our community a gift of friendship and mentoring.
The BBBS Lunch Buddies program will again start in the fall of 2020. You can help a child reach their full potential with having lunch one day a week with them at their school! One day a week makes a profound difference. BE that mentor, change a life. Sign up today via our web site. WWW.BBBS.org or call 265-2227 and we will get back to you. Today you can change a child life and help them reach their full potential.
Chamber banquet to October
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its decision to reschedule its 117th Annual Awards Banquet presented by Black Hills Energy and the Excellence in the Workplace Workshop. The dinner is rescheduled for October 14, 2020 and the workshop is scheduled October 15, 2020.
If you have ordered tickets for the original date, those tickets will be honored for October 14 and October 15. If you are unable to make the new date, a full refund will be given.
For the latest information on the Annual Dinner, Excellence in the Workplace Workshop, or any other information, please visit www.casperwyoming.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!