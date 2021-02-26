Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

New treasures at Methodist thrift

It’s sneaking up on us.! Despite the snow and wind, Easter and Spring are just around the corner and we need to make room for all of our new merchandise. Come to the Methodist Thrift Shop and explore the sale. All winter coats, hats, and gloves are half price. Take a look at all pants, men’s, women’s, and children’s that are included in the sale (not including men’s jeans).

Some highlight to be found are a beautiful sewing machine, men’s fire resistant jeans, jewelry, Harris Tweed sport coats, and a huge collection of Salt City candles.

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2211 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Like United Methodist Thrift Shop on Facebook and you can view some of the merchandise.

