Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary hears police chief
On Monday, Dec. 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Keith N. McPheeters, chief of police for the Casper Police Department, as presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Chief McPheeters is originally from Farmington, New Mexico, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI Executive Leadership Institute. He served as as deputy chief of police for the Farmington Police Department for nearly 25 years, having earned a degree in 2003 from Excelsior College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He also earned police command and management certificates from Northwestern University. He has served as chief of police of the Casper Police Department since December 2017.
Cards of Caring at Central Wyoming Hospice
For kids and kids at heart, help us spread some Holiday cheer to our patients with “Cards Of Caring” at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.
Just make a card or send us one of your favorites, with your Holiday wishes. We’ll pass them on to our many patients in Natrona and Converse counties, to bring some smiles this season.
You can send your cards to: Cards Of Caring, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, WY 82601.
You can also drop off your card at the administration office at the same address, you’ll find a card box out front.
Thank you for helping to spread the joy of the season to loved ones, friends, and neighbors.
For questions or more information, please contact Susan at susanb@cwhp.org or call 577-4832.
Night at the Museums virtual trivia contest
Support your Casper museums by participating in the first "Night at the Museums" virtual trivia series on Dec. 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The sponsor museums for December's trivia evening are the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Science Zone and the Bishop House. We will be joined by a guest museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.
Participation is simple. Gather a team (families, businesses, friends, etc.). Teams can get together in person (Covid safe households) or virtually. Register your team at www.thesciencezone.org. ANY donation will give you access to the link. Get ready to test your trivia knowledge while supporting these museums.
Registration and donations can be taken care of through the Science Zone Web page (www.thesciencezone.org). Donations will be split between the sponsor museums. This will be a recurring event and will include multiple museums. Join now, get to know your museums, and start accumulating points for the Trivia Trophy.
The Great Conjunction Planet Party
The solstice event of a lifetime will take place on Monday, Dec. 21. Be witness to the nearest visible convergence of Saturn and Jupiter since 1623. The Science Zone wants to encourage Covid safe viewing of this extraordinary event. Although this will be visible from the naked eye, the Science Zone, along Dan Cooper, is inviting the public to view this event through high powered telescopes. Load up your family, bring your binoculars, a thermos of hot chocolate and join in this Covid safe activity! (Masks will be required even though this is an outdoor event.) Viewing will take place between 5 and 6:30 p.m., at the Labyrinth area near Amoco Park.
