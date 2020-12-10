Town Crier: This Just In

The Great Conjunction Planet Party

The solstice event of a lifetime will take place on Monday, Dec. 21. Be witness to the nearest visible convergence of Saturn and Jupiter since 1623. The Science Zone wants to encourage Covid safe viewing of this extraordinary event. Although this will be visible from the naked eye, the Science Zone, along Dan Cooper, is inviting the public to view this event through high powered telescopes. Load up your family, bring your binoculars, a thermos of hot chocolate and join in this Covid safe activity! (Masks will be required even though this is an outdoor event.) Viewing will take place between 5 and 6:30 p.m., at the Labyrinth area near Amoco Park.