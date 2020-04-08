Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
UU Casper online services and events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Online services are Sundays at 10 a.m. For the next several weeks the UU congregations in Laramie and Casper will be collaborating on Sunday services, transcending geography and coming together to celebrate the values and spiritual practices which keep hearts and minds open to everything life sends! Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions.
On April 12, Rev. Leslie Kee will explore the theme of stewardship: people are called to stewardship of all that serves the flourishing of life. On April 19, the "Eco-Action!" service, led by UU Casper's Laura Gossman, Janet deVries and Leanne Woodfill, will be filled with good ideas for keeping spirits up, your earthly home healthy and welcoming in the opportunities for shaking off winter’s cobwebs. On April 26, UU Laramie's Jeff Lockwood will will wrap up a month of celebrating and affirming responsibility to the web of creation.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Leaving the light on
Grace Lutheran Church is worshiping online this Holy Week, but to commemorate Holy Week, the congregation is leaving the lights on in the sanctuary at 315 CY Avenue, for the outside world to see that everyone present in Spirit in the Light.
German family history ideas
For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.
Until they can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org), and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.
Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children and conduct village business in German, and their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on Facebook.
Did you know that “Pennsylvania Dutch” is actually “Pennsylvania German?” The German word for German is “Deutsch,” which created the confusion. The language they still speak in Pennsylvania today is a very old version of a dialect that was spoken long ago in the Rhineland Palatinate when these ancestors emigrated.
What interesting information can you find to share when the group can meet again?
In the meantime, Alles Gute!
