Town Crier: This Just In

For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

Leaving the light on

Grace Lutheran Church is worshiping online this Holy Week, but to commemorate Holy Week, the congregation is leaving the lights on in the sanctuary at 315 CY Avenue, for the outside world to see that everyone present in Spirit in the Light.

German family history ideas

For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.

Until they can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org), and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.