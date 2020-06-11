Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary hears transplant recipient
On Monday, June 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Rayna Januska, a two-time transplant recipient, as presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss her experience s as a transplant recipient. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and we are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and we that have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out our website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
Color guard plans virtual spin fest
The Trooper Alumni Corps color guard is reaching out to all past and present color guard members to join in the fun for a virtual spin fest! It doesn’t matter if you were a Trooper, a Blue Devil, a Cadet, Buccaneer or Scout; DCI, DCA, WGI, DCUK or DCJ. We want you to join us for what we hope to be the largest virtual color guard in the marching arts world.
Get outside. Get spinning and get us your 32-count videos by June 19, 2020.
Email your submission to troopersalumnicorps65@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, where you are from, where and when you marched in color guard.
It doesn’t matter if you marched in the 1960’s or 2019, pick up for favorite piece of equipment, and give us your best 32 counts of what ever work you want to showcase and we’ll compile it into a fun virtual spin experience for all to share.
