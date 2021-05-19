Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears about WMC
On Monday, May 24, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Lance Porter, CEO of the Wyoming Medical Center, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Lance Porter was named chief executive officer of the Wyoming Medical Center in November 2020. He relocated to Casper from Arizona where he had served as the CEO at Banner Payson Medical Center.
Porter began working in Casper in October 2020 to help support operations after the Wyoming Medical Center joined with Banner on October 1, 2020. That was the same time WMC started to see growing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
Update for model train fans
The Central Wyoming Railroad Association thanks the Converse/Natrona communities for their continued support of our efforts to provide a home for history and educational themes to be presented to everyone. So many of the things we enjoy have been provided by the railroads: public transportation, the movement of vast quantities of raw and finished materials, even the evolution of hybrid surface mobile machinery. So thank you club members, The Riverside Mobile Home Court for the building (at 1356 N. Center Street), where we have our clubhouse, the Casper Star-Tribune for frequent publications of our announcements, Channel 13 News for coverage of our some of our events and to individuals and families that want others to enjoy what their family members enjoyed. After all, we do find homes for some things that no longer can keep around and are still have some value.
Please keep in mind that our aisleways are ADA compliant and we have small step stools that enables the smaller set to get a better view of the trains and scenery. We even allow some of the trains to be operated by visitors, a unique concept not found everywhere. We have a lending library of books, VHS and DVDs. We also have on display a variety of items that consists of buttons, nails, uniforms, and tools, etc. used by railroads and their employees.
An extra thank you to the Star-Tribune for publishing our hours of operation and attendance at the Clubhouse. We continue to be there on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Since we have no phone there, information can be obtained by calling Nathan at 258-7869, Homer at 266-6439 or Harry at 235-4950. A message may be left at either number.
Free kids' fishing day June 5
The Community Recreation Foundation will be hosting Kids' Fishing Day, Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yesness Pond, 4100 SW Wyoming Boulevard. This free event is for kids age 14 and under, accompanied by their parents. Due to the popularity of this event and limited space, families with the last name’s beginning with the letter A through M fish from 9 a.m. to noon and families with last names beginning with the letter N through Z fish from noon to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. There will be goody bags for all fishing participants, no one leaves empty-handed.
Before the start of the Fishing Day, Yesness Pond will be stocked with over 1,500 catchable-sized trout. Catfish will also be stocked in the pond this year. If possible, participants should bring their own poles and lures/bait. North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will have a limited number of fishing poles and tackle at the event for those in need of gear. Sportsman’s Warehouse will supply bait.
Please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. Parking spaces are limited; overflow parking can be found at Crest Hill Elementary School, 4445 S. Poplar. Kid’s Fishing Day is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation, in cooperation with, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, North Platte Walleyes Unlimited, Wyoming Fly Casters, Trout Unlimited, R&R Rest Stops, Visit Casper, Casper Recreation Division, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Wagner’s Sporting Goods.
For more information about Kid’s Fishing Day or summer activities at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Lunch & Learn at fort June 5
The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to resume in-person activities at the Museum with a Lunch & Learn program on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Join us for “Discovering the Magic of Primary Documents” with Steve Dacus.
A self-described “non-historian” and Civil War enthusiast, Dacus is the founder of the 11th Ohio Volunteer Library, an online, non-profit organization dedicated to helping lay people like himself with an interest in history gain access to primary research materials from the Civil War era. Learn how he is digitizing original and one-of-a-kind items such as photographs, hand-written letters, and rare books from bygone days and making them easily accessible to people everywhere through his new online platform: researcharsenal.com.
An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by June 3 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission. Lunch will feature fried chicken, sides, rolls, desserts, and beverages. The lunch will be served cafeteria style to reduce contact with serving utensils. When not eating, face coverings are encouraged (not required), but social distancing will be difficult to achieve. Please do what you feel is safe for yourself and others.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months this year are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road. The phone number is 235-8462, website is fortcasparwyoming.com.