Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Vote for Food for Thought
Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.
Food for Thought has until October 2 at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
Food for Thought is your local solution to hunger, food justice and so much more. With your help, they give kids hope through Friday food bags and create equal access to good food for everyone in our community.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
Trick or Treat Trail moves to CEC
The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management are pleased to team up to present the 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center from 2 to 7 p.m. on October 31. Admission to the event is free.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail features 28 decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will “chunk pumpkins.”
The first hour of the event, from 2 to 3 p.m. is for our guests with special needs.
In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, event organizers have instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including screening, air handling, one-way traffic, spacing, limited admission and sanitizing.
All employees, vendors, show personnel and volunteers are temperature- and symptom-screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand-to-hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so. The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air six times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air. Entrances, aisle ways, concourses and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic. Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees. Vendor booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces. Attendance will be monitored to assure we do not surpass current capacity guidelines. Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators and entrances, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!