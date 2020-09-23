Town Crier: This Just In

The Trick-or-Treat Trail features 28 decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will “chunk pumpkins.”

All employees, vendors, show personnel and volunteers are temperature- and symptom-screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand-to-hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so. The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air six times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air. Entrances, aisle ways, concourses and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic. Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees. Vendor booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces. Attendance will be monitored to assure we do not surpass current capacity guidelines. Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators and entrances, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.