Town Crier: This Just In

Downtown parade set Nov. 28
The annual Downtown Casper Christmas Parade is set for 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 28, and entries are still being accepted. The theme is appropriately “Home for the Holidays.” The short route is all on Second Street, from east of David Street Station to Beech. To enter, please call Megan Miller at the Ramkota Hotel at 266-6000.
Art 321 cancels Holiday Art Market
Due to the substantial increase in cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County, Art 321 has made the difficult decision to cancel the Art 321 Holiday Bazaar. In lieu, local makers and artists will be promoted by extending the gift gallery into a Holiday Art Market. If you are a creator and would like to participate, visit: https://casperartguild.org/holiday-art-market.html. Shop at Art 321 on November 27 and 28 for a 10 percent discount on items made by local artists.
Ladies Night Out postponed
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center in collaboration with local health officials, have decided to postpone “Ladies Night Out” with Heather McDonald scheduled for Friday, December 4. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. For additional inquiries, please visit the Ladies Night Out event page or the COVID-19 information page at www.CasperEventsCenter.com.
RFP for 13th & Sycamore ball fields
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating 13th Street and Sycamore Fields for a term of three years, located at 13th Street and Sycamore. Proposals will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 until Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on Jan. 1, 2021 and terminating on Dec. 31, 2024.
For more information about the 13th and Sycamore Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
UU online services
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.
On Nov. 22, Catie Ballard and Barbara Bogart of UU Laramie will present “Extended Family: the Animals in Our Lives.” What animal (wild or domestic) do you feel drawn to? How do you envision your relationship or connection with that animal? What role would that animal play in your family as a family member? On November 29, Elizabeth Otto will present “Peer Pressure from the Ancestors, and on December 6, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the December worship theme “Well-being.” On Dec. 13, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue on the December theme of “Well-being,” and on December 20th Karon Windle and Megan Jessup will present “The Ways We Unplug for Finding Balance.”
On Dec. 24, at 7 p.m., Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special online Christmas Eve service featuring the music of the season.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
On Thursday, Nov. 26, everyone is invited to an online Thanksgiving “Just Desserts” gathering. Bring a plate full of pie and whipped cream – or other favorite dessert –to the UU Casper zoom room for casual conversation as we virtually share our favorite Thanksgiving dessert.
The UU Casper Religious Exploration Program will host a Labyrinth Walk at Amoco Park on Saturday, December 5, at 1 p.m., for all members and friends. Please dress warmly, bring a hot drink, and remember that masks and social distancing are required.
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the monthly UU Casper Lunch with TED will be held online on Sunday, November 29, at noon, when we’ll view and discuss the TED Talk “How language shapes the way we think,” by Lera Boroditsky.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Bo
ok signing Dec. 5
Wind City Books will host a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 5, for Bill Betenson’s new book, “Butch Cassidy The Wyoming Years.” The author is the great-nephew of Butch and his second book about the kind-hearted outlaw focuses on his time in Wyoming, bringing new details and interpretations. To order a book prior to the signing, call Wind City Books at (307) 315-6003.
Artcore events canceled
Two shows produced by Artcore and set for December have been canceled, in light of the governor’s newest size limits on indoor events. Both the Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado and Casper native and vocalist Matt Stairs concerts are canceled.
