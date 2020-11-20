Town Crier: This Just In

RFP for 13th & Sycamore ball fields

The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating 13th Street and Sycamore Fields for a term of three years, located at 13th Street and Sycamore. Proposals will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 until Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on Jan. 1, 2021 and terminating on Dec. 31, 2024.

For more information about the 13th and Sycamore Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.

UU online services

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.