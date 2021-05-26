Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Eagles host Saturday dance
Come to the dance at the Eagles Lodge from 6 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 29. Admission is $3 per person 15 years old or older. DJ Heni Schulenberg will provide the music. Also there will be a potluck dinner after 7 so bring some goodies to share, if you want.
Mission honors fallen soldiers with Memorial Day barbecue
In honor of the sacrifices of America’s soldiers this Memorial Day holiday, Wyoming Rescue Mission will hold a special barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 31, at its Park Street Center, 230 N Park St.
The mission honors those who served, especially those veterans who are homeless and their fallen fellow soldiers. For the more than 100 men and women Wyoming Rescue Mission serves on a daily basis, about 6 percent are veterans.
“Some gave all for our amazing freedoms,” executive director Brad Hopkins, said. “One freedom these ultimate sacrifices bought was the freedom to generously restore needy lives through organizations like Wyoming Rescue Mission. We cannot be grateful enough for the sacrifices of the fighting men and women of our Armed Forces.”
All those in need, including veterans who would like to honor their fellow soldiers, are welcome.
Sign up for Science Zone summer camps
The Science Zone has a variety of camps available this summer. Some camps are starting to fill so get your kids signed up now. We have camps for ages 4 to 15 covering a wide range of topics. The Science Zone has also partnered with The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming making it possible for your youngster to have all day care and transportation from The Science Zone to The Boys and Girls Club. Sign up is easy, go to our webpage (www.thesciencezone.org) for a full description and list of all camps. Scholarships are available through the support of Wyoming Child Support Program.
Make some noise science camp
Come make some noise with Chad Lore at The Science Zone. Kick-off summer camp season in this camp that runs June 14-18 from 1 to 4 p.m. We will get students from ages 7 to 10 rocking and rolling. Students will learn the science behind sound, make their own instruments, and learn to play (and juggle!) from Chad Lore. Whether you already know all your scales or just love making noise and want to connect it to science, this is the camp for you. The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club so families that need all day care will be provided transportation and lunch through The Boys and Girls Club. Don't miss out on this resounding way to start your summer vacation. Scholarships are available through the support of Wyoming Child Support Agency. To register for this camp and to view all our summer camp options, go to thesciencezone.org or call 473-9663.
'In-tents' camping at Science Zone
Join the Science Zone for an 'In-Tents" camping experience this summer. The first outdoor adventure camp will take place from June 21 through June 25. Campers will leave Casper on Monday morning, travel to the Wind River Canyon for a guided kayaking/geology experience then will travel to Medicine Lodge for petroglyph viewing, camp in Tensleep Canyon where we will hike, fish, and experience rock climbing with a guide. Participants will spend their days exploring. learning and having fun, their evenings at a campfire near the river, and their nights in tents. All of this will lead to an unforgettable experience and a great way to start your outdoor summer adventures. This camp is designed for 11 to 15 year-olds. Register now and view all summer camp options at thesciencezone.org. Call 473-9663 for more information. Scholarships are made possible with the support of Wyoming Child Support Program.
Leather working: Key chains
Join us for a leatherworking workshop in our Creation Station at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 5. Registration is required as space is limited. We'll be using leather working tools and dye to make custom key chains. Registration is required, as space is limited. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Visit natronacountylibrary.org to register for one of the two classes.
World War II memorial, Medal of Honor winner at CC
The Casper College Veterans Club is hosting the World War II Traveling Memorial on campus from June 6 to 12, and Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts on June 7.
The memorial is a replica of the actual memorial in the U.S. Capitol, containing 4,048 gold stars, each one representing 100 American military deaths.
Pitts was scheduled to speak at the college in February and rescheduled for June. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 and served from 2003 to 2009. He deployed twice to Afghanistan in support of Operations Enduring Freedom VI and VIII for a combined 27 months. He was wounded on July 13, 2008, near the end of his second deployment and spent more than a year recovering before being medically discharged in 2009. He was awarded the Medal of Honor on July 21, 2014.
The memorial arrives in Casper on June 6 and is open to the public 24 hours a day. A group of motorcycles, dignitaries and other vehicles will escort the memorial from Douglas to Casper on Sunday, June 6, beginning at the Broken Wheel truck stop at 10:30 a.m., driving through Glenrock at 11:15 a.m., from exit 160 to exit 165 on Highway 20/26, and arriving at Hat Six Travel Plaza at 12:15 p.m. It will arrive at 1 p.m., on campus and will be situated in the lower parking lot of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center.
On Monday, June 7, there is a community meet and greet for Pitts from 1 to 5 p.m., at VFW Post 9439 on Bryan Stock Trail.
The opening ceremony for the World War II Memorial takes place at 6 p.m., on Monday, June 7, in Wheeler Concert Hall with dignitaries including Mayor Steve Freel, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Wyoming's last Pearl Harbor survivor, Roland Thomas.
Pitts will speak at 7 p.m., on Monday, following a brief intermission after the memorial's opening ceremony.
Special Olympics plans big celebration for June
The Special Olympics Wyoming board of directors approved a return to Phase 3 Activities; sports competitions and training sessions can now be held at full capacity and without temperature screening. Team sports will resume as we head into summer. As always, it’s important that everyone involved with Special Olympics Wyoming events follow standard hygiene practices, maintain appropriate physical distancing, and stay home if they you are sick.
To celebrate, Special Olympics Wyoming and the Casper Horseheads will host a “We’re Back! Celebration,” featuring a day of sports activities at Mike Lansing Field on Saturday, June 12.
10 a.m. to noon: A Skills Clinic for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes with the Casper Horseheads players with lunch provided by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
5 p.m.: Cops and Jocks presented by Delta Dental will kick off at with a Unified softball charity game featuring Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, law enforcement and Fire/EMS to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
6:35 p.m.: The Casper Horseheads will take on the Mining City Tommyknockers.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Double header, all you can eat with general or reserved seating tickets. Autographed custom game jerseys, swag from sponsors, and fun. Join us in celebrating our Return to Play. To register for the clinic, play in the charity game, purchase game tickets, or volunteer, go to www.sowy.org.