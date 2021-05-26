Town Crier: This Just In

Sign up for Science Zone summer camps

The Science Zone has a variety of camps available this summer. Some camps are starting to fill so get your kids signed up now. We have camps for ages 4 to 15 covering a wide range of topics. The Science Zone has also partnered with The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming making it possible for your youngster to have all day care and transportation from The Science Zone to The Boys and Girls Club. Sign up is easy, go to our webpage (www.thesciencezone.org) for a full description and list of all camps. Scholarships are available through the support of Wyoming Child Support Program.

Make some noise science camp

Come make some noise with Chad Lore at The Science Zone. Kick-off summer camp season in this camp that runs June 14-18 from 1 to 4 p.m. We will get students from ages 7 to 10 rocking and rolling. Students will learn the science behind sound, make their own instruments, and learn to play (and juggle!) from Chad Lore. Whether you already know all your scales or just love making noise and want to connect it to science, this is the camp for you. The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club so families that need all day care will be provided transportation and lunch through The Boys and Girls Club. Don't miss out on this resounding way to start your summer vacation. Scholarships are available through the support of Wyoming Child Support Agency. To register for this camp and to view all our summer camp options, go to thesciencezone.org or call 473-9663.