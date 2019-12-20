Town Crier: This Just In

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women’s meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site:
- NAMI: 4 p.m., 133 W. Sixth St. NAMI C.A.R.E. (Consumers Advocating Recovery through Empowerment) Support Group for individuals with mental illness. Info: 234-0440.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Holiday schedule at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum will be open most of the holiday season including December 24 and 31, only closing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, along with usual winter closures on Sundays and Mondays. Stop by the gift shop for Wyoming-themed gifts, or bring out-of-town guests in to see the current exhibits, “Who’s Your Candidate: Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs from the 20th Century,” and “Washakie: Through the Lens of Time.”
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.
Meat shoot Jan. 3
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday January 3, $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm; you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Brunch and Bach in January
Join the WSO and The Nic to celebrate a combined 100th anniversary. The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 70th season and The Nic celebrates 30 years at its Collins Avenue location. The first Brunch and Bach event will be at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. All are welcome for a morning of music and art with food and drinks served up by Grant Street Grocery and Urban Bottle. Each month will reveal new art and music with the WSO featuring piano and woodwinds for the first ensemble. Entry is $5 per person, however WSO season/pick 3 ticket holders and Nic members get in free! Bring the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for children 4 and up.
If you are unable to make the first morning of Brunch and Bach the organizations will be teaming up to host the event again on February and March 1 of 2020. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.
Winter fitness classes at rec
There’s no better time to start improving health than right now in a fitness class offered at the Casper Recreation Center. Tone, relieve stress, improve overall wellness and have fun exercising with friends in classes beginning January 6 or 8.
Get a great workout and maintain a better state of physical well-being in Forever Fit. Improve circulation, flexibility and fitness level with a warm-up, low impact aerobics, weights, resistance tube exercises and stretching. This special comprehensive fitness program is for anyone interested in a great workout with lots of variety. Class meets Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. and is instructed by Patty Kempf. Fees are $60 for nonmembers and $48 for Rec Center members for seven weeks of classes.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $74 for nonmembers and $62 for Rec Center members for seven weeks of classes. Instructor is Phyllis Pearl-Erk.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the Ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $58 for nonmembers and $46 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
Come and try out your first class for free, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class. For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page — search Casper Recreation Division.