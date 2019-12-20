Town Crier: This Just In

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.

Meat shoot Jan. 3

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday January 3, $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm; you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.

Brunch and Bach in January