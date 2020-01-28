Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Blessing for first responders Thursday
St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School would like to extend an open invitation to all Casper area first responders and government officials to join them for a dedicated prayer service and blessing from the SAS school community and The Most Reverend Bishop Steven Biegler. This service will be held on Thursday, January 30, shortly after the regularly scheduled full Catholic Mass. The prayer service and blessing are slated to take place at 9:30 a.m. SAS is located at 1145 W. 20th Street. Any questions should be directed to Jansen Curry, SAS PR coordinator, 234-2873 ex 307.
Women's rights talk Friday
Julia M. Santucci will be addressing the ways that the treatment, status, and rights of women can be improved around the world at 1 p.m., Friday at Casper College.
“Given the recent uptick in interest in women's rights in Wyoming — the suffrage anniversary, equal pay, recruiting, more women running for political office, indigenous women missing, etc. — Santucci seems especially appropriate,” said Erich Frankland, political science instructor. Santucci was the senior adviser in the U.S. Secretary of State’s Office of Global Women’s Issues from 2015-17, where she worked to advance gender equality as a core U.S. foreign policy priority, including in efforts to counterterrorism and violent extremism.
Santucci’s talk is free and open to the public and will take place in the Wheeler Auditorium, Room 103, in the Wold Physical Science Center on the Casper College campus.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday dance at senior center
Come dance to the wide variety of music provided by DJ Machelle from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday at the Casper Senior Center. Bring your list of favorites to dance to or to listen to. Dance is open to all ages. Admission is $6 for all 15 or older. Potluck snacks may be served after 8 and maybe even some door prize drawings will take place after 9 p.m.
Disneyworld raffle underway
Partners In Education is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School. This year, thanks to a very generous school family, raffle tickets are being sold for the Ultimate Disneyworld Experience for five people that includes a villa, five-day Hopper Ticket, VIP Tours, little or no waiting in lines and preferred show/parade/fireworks seating. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased in the SAS Office, 1145 W. 20th St., between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or online at store.sascasper.com. Drawing will be held at the annual Partners In Education Event on March 14, 2020 and you need not be present to win. All proceeds enable affordable Catholic education to area families. Most importantly, raffle support will guarantee any child the chance to attend SAS.
Homecoming festivities Feb. 15
The Casper College Alumni Association will host the annual homecoming festivities at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium Saturday, Feb. 15. Both Casper College basketball teams will take on the Northwest Trappers from Powell.
The alumni association will serve free chili, beginning at 2 p.m. until it’s gone. In addition to the chili, there will be face painting for the children by the Casper College Association of Dance Performers student club, a photo booth, and a 50/50 raffle — last year's winner of the raffle took home $381. During the men’s halftime, student clubs on campus will compete in a bunker drill
Admission for both games is only $1 per person for children and adults. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m. Musical entertainment for the day will be provided by the Casper College Pep Band.
The Erickson Thunderbird Gym is located on the Casper College campus. Both games can also be viewed at tbirds.cc.