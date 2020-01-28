Town Crier: This Just In

Saturday dance at senior center

Come dance to the wide variety of music provided by DJ Machelle from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday at the Casper Senior Center. Bring your list of favorites to dance to or to listen to. Dance is open to all ages. Admission is $6 for all 15 or older. Potluck snacks may be served after 8 and maybe even some door prize drawings will take place after 9 p.m.

Disneyworld raffle underway

Partners In Education is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School. This year, thanks to a very generous school family, raffle tickets are being sold for the Ultimate Disneyworld Experience for five people that includes a villa, five-day Hopper Ticket, VIP Tours, little or no waiting in lines and preferred show/parade/fireworks seating. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased in the SAS Office, 1145 W. 20th St., between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or online at store.sascasper.com. Drawing will be held at the annual Partners In Education Event on March 14, 2020 and you need not be present to win. All proceeds enable affordable Catholic education to area families. Most importantly, raffle support will guarantee any child the chance to attend SAS.