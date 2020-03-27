You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

Curbside parking permits

The City Council and city manager recently authorized a temporary permit program to allow reserved parking spaces downtown, in order to accommodate curbside services to restaurants and cafes during the COVID 19 health crisis. The permit allows for adjacent businesses to sign up for two reserved spaces to better accommodate their customer’s pick up orders. When the dine-in prohibition ends, the private use allowance of those permitted spaces automatically ends.

Permits are extended through the city manager’s office. Please contact Fleur Tremel, assistant to the city manager at 235-8258 or ftremel@casperwy.gov for more information on how to apply for a permit.

Cornerstone offers online services

Cornerstone Church invites you to watch our online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, we welcome you to join us online and be encouraged! We are planning special Good Friday and Easter services which will most likely be online-only services. On Good Friday join us to experience the last few hours of the Life of Jesus and what it meant for Him to die on the cross for our sins; service will be posted online by 4 p.m., on Friday, April 10. Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during our Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m., so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. We are praying for our community, state, nation, and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235.6363.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 20 through March 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ …

Announcements

Televised Catholic masses

A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m., on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News