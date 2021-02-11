Town Crier: This Just In

New treasures at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop invites you to visit and check out our marvelous selection of treasures. You’ll find a rainbow selection of jewelry. The fine jewelry includes diamonds, rubies, jade, pearls, tourmaline, and Black Hills gold. There is a wide variety of costume jewelry, so if you are feeling creative, many pieces can even be recycled and up-cycled. There is a huge selection of Salt City candles, glass accessories, meltables, the candle warming supplies, in a broad variety of scents. For hunters of really special opportunities, winter coats and all pants, excluding men’s jeans, are 50 percent off. So, come on in and help us continue to make room for all of the magnificent donations from our generous community.
You’ll find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here among our neighbors.
Food for Thought needs drivers
Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.
Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags. Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org
Help us, help others.
Symphony plans in-person March concert
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s next Masterwork concert, Band Symphonica, is March 13 at 7:30 p.m., and March 14 at 2 p.m. Christopher Dragon will lead the WSO brass, wind and percussion through selections from Bach and Mozart, and then feature Friedrich Gulda’s wild Cello Concerto, with his fusion of rock, jazz, and classical styles. Cellist Seoyoen Min will join the WSO’s musicians to perform Gulda’s Cello Concerto; her naturally expressive and fiery musicality will add the artistic flair necessary for such a unique piece.
For the Saturday, March 13, concert, the WSO is opening the concert hall with a limited number of in-person seats. WSO Season/Pick 3 ticket subscribers from our previous season can purchase their in-person tickets now, with tickets available to the general public on February 16. Livestream options will be available on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon if you would like to enjoy the performance at home.
Safety precautions will be strictly observed in the auditorium including social distancing between parties, and masks being required for the duration of the performance. Visit the www.wyomingsymphony.org to purchase in person tickets and live stream access online. For more information or help with tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Online class features pioneer sewing techniques
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe. Join us online Saturday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore “Pioneer Stitches of Love.”
Keep your clothing intact by learning some basic needlework. Students will engage in simple projects while learning pioneer sewing skills. Interpreters will lead them through art projects that develop their ability to replace missing buttons and complete basic stitches. As a final project, the students will demonstrate their sewing mastery by monograming a handkerchief. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online: go to the Fort Caspar Museum website (fortcasparwyoming.com) to find a link. The first 25 local families to sign up before Tuesday, February 16 at 5 p.m. will receive a free kit of sewing essentials that will be delivered contact free to their homes on Friday, Feb. 19. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The registration deadline to receive the activity box is February 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions or need help with registration.