Town Crier: This Just In

Online class features pioneer sewing techniques

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe. Join us online Saturday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore “Pioneer Stitches of Love.”

Keep your clothing intact by learning some basic needlework. Students will engage in simple projects while learning pioneer sewing skills. Interpreters will lead them through art projects that develop their ability to replace missing buttons and complete basic stitches. As a final project, the students will demonstrate their sewing mastery by monograming a handkerchief. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.

If you would like join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online: go to the Fort Caspar Museum website (fortcasparwyoming.com) to find a link. The first 25 local families to sign up before Tuesday, February 16 at 5 p.m. will receive a free kit of sewing essentials that will be delivered contact free to their homes on Friday, Feb. 19. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)

Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The registration deadline to receive the activity box is February 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions or need help with registration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.