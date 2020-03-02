Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Roast beef at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is hot roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Brisket at Elks
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge this Friday is beef brisket and fixins, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, and is majoring in business, construction management, or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Monthly DIY challenge: car decals
Participate in the Natrona County Library's free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects! Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete March’s DIY challenge: Cricut-cut and personalized car decals to give your vehicle a bit (or a lot!) more personality. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wednesday Writers
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers group will meet at 10 a.m., on March 4, on the main floor of the library. Open to all writers -- from those just picking up a pencil through published authors -- offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s 116th birthday at the library with a fun afternoon full of games, prizes, and everyone’s favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Join us at the library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, March 4, in the Crawford Room for this special program for students in grades K-6. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen writers
Come check out our monthly Teen program, Teen Writers at 4 p.m., on Thursday, March 5, in the Teen Zone. This month's meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing, and listen to other writers. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cyber security workshop
How much of your banking, bill paying, and other personal activities do you do online? With more and more of our lives becoming digitized and moving to the cloud, it’s incredibly important that we know how to keep that information safe. Join us at the library as we host Jed Shenefelt of Super Nerd for an informative talk about cyber security, including identity theft and password safety. This program is free and open to the public, and it will be held at 6 p.m., on Thursday, March 5, in the Crawford Room. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Introduction to Watercolor
Everyone’s favorite Casper art instructor is back at the library. Join us as we host local artist, Lynn Jones, for this special painting workshop. Attendees will learn about different techniques and tools for painting with painting with watercolors. The Introduction to Watercolor will be held in the Crawford Room from 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 7. Space is limited to 12 adults, so be sure to sign up soon to guarantee your spot. Register at bit.ly/waterLJ. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Suicide prevention help
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is offering free classes throughout the year for the general public at the Natrona County Library. These classes are based on best practices and they are the current standard in Suicide Prevention. They are called “QPR” (Question, Persuade, Refer).
Classes for March are scheduled on Thursday, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m., and on Sunday, March 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Both classes are held in the Crawford room of the library (307 E 2nd St.). Pre-registration is not necessary, and all are welcome.
The Task Force also provides support groups for people that have lost a loved one or special person to suicide. Groups are facilitated by experienced members of the task force that have also lost someone to suicide. They are held at 1032 E. 1st Street on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For people that have attempted or are considering suicide, a new support group is also available. For more information call Dee at (406) 930-1099.
For local information on suicide prevention call the Task Force at (307) 233-4277. If you are in crisis, please call 911.
Curls, Kicks and Cabbage
The 3rd annual Curls, Kicks and Cabbage is March 14 at the Casper Elks Lodge, 108 E. 7th St. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. for dinner, dancing begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 person or $25 per couple and kids 5 and under free.
The event is a fundraiser for the Irish Dance Association of Central Wyoming, which is the booster organization for the Richens/Timm Irish dance studio in Casper.
For more information or tickets, call Mindy Hughes at 307-258-1425, email: sindymue@gmail.com.
Casino night March 21
The 22nd annual Casper Elks Casino Night in the Bob Cates Family Ballroom of the lodge is March 21. This is not open to the public, but guests of members are welcome. Enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and fun and games. You will have a chance to win $1,000 and other prizes throughout the evening. Only 200 tickets will be sold at $30 each. No tickets at the door. All proceeds go to Elks Charities. Tickets on sale now at the bar or call the lodge at 234-4839 for more information.
Pre sales and book sale upcoming
Spring is on the way. That means that the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is fast approaching. The sale will take place on April 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Natrona County Library. Admission is free. All items will sell for $2 or less. We continue to be impressed with the quality of donations we have received. Customers will be rewarded with tens of thousands of options for their enjoyment.
Once again, Early Bird and Second Chance options will be available. Tickets for those events will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23 in the library basement in the sale room. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the library’s circulation desk until sold out. Early Bird Tickets sell for $20 and allow the buyers early access to the entire sale venue. That sale will be held on Thursday, April 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Second Chance tickets sell for $10 and admit the holder to the sale on Friday, April 3, from 11 a.m. tol 1 p.m. These early options are great for avoiding the long lines on the actual sale days as well as offering first chance at the many excellent items available. The tickets often sell out completely so you are encouraged to get yours early. Contact the Friends of the Library by email at folncpl307@gmail.com if you have any questions.
Inaugural April 4
Casper Elks Inaugural Banquet & Ball is set for April 4, 2020. Cocktails at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. Music tbd. You must have reservations for dinner, no walk in's. Coat and tie, no jeans. Cost is $20 per person payable in advance. RSVP at the ;odge or call 234-4839 or 237-2432 by April 1, 2019. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member.
Crop Walk April 26
First Christian Church and Church World Service invite walkers and runners of all ages to come out for a mile walk or a 5K walk/run on April 26, starting at the Tate Pumphouse. Registration and collection of team packets will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the walk/run to begin at 1 p.m. This event is for individual walker/runners or you can create a team! The CROP walk helps raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world. 25 percent of the funds raised from this event will benefit Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Come join the fun. Come help end hunger for those here in Natrona County and abroad. Contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or go to www.crophungerwalk.org/ to register.
Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind
Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park Saturday, July 13, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. Early registration is encouraged and discounts are given for those who sign up before March 22. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.
The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center, and Chad Lore.
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults, 18 and over, who are diagnosed with a significant mental illness. It is a restorative environment for people who have had their lives drastically disrupted and need the support of others who believe that recovery from mental illness is possible.
The Iris Clubhouse was named after the flowers painted by Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from Bipolar Disorder. Located at 615 S. David in Casper, the Clubhouse counts 28 members. This year the Clubhouse will move to a new, larger location on H Street and will soon be able to serve 150 adults each year with an active membership of approximately 75 people and an estimated daily attendance of 25 members.
For more information about the Iris Clubhouse, visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.