Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Dems meet virtually only

In response to the changing COVID-19 situation, the Wyoming Democratic Party will now conduct a mail-in only caucus. All Natrona County Democrats, registered by March 20 should have already had a ballot sent to them.

Ballots were due by April 17 to the Wyoming Democratic Party (postage-paid envelope included). Ballots received after this date will not be tabulated.

Nominations for delegates to the Wyoming State Convention are now being accepted. Democrats interested in serving as a delegate at the State Convention should complete the Self-Nomination form available at: https://www.natronacountydems.com, or email the County Chairperson at debbiebovee@gmail.com. Natrona County is entitled to 40 delegates. If more nominations are received than delegates apportioned, an online vote will be facilitated.

The Natrona County Democratic Convention will be held virtually and is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, beginning at 10 a.m. to hold delegate selection, platform discussion and approval. Links to the Virtual Convention will be emailed to the list of county party members and available through the website: https://www.natronacountydems.com, as well as the Natrona County Democrats Facebook page. The Wyoming Democratic Party Convention will be held in Powell on June 6, to select delegates to the National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 17-20, 2020.

