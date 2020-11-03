Town Crier: This Just In

“Several of our local deaf community members and students will perform traditional ASL ABC, number and classifier stories, percussion signing, and folklore stories,” said Gail Schenfisch, Casper College’s American Sign Language instructor. “This intergenerational presentation and sharing of ASL and its culture help build and establish an appreciation of the deaf community and the importance of being global citizens learning diversity through world languages. People from a variety of communities can view this first-ever ‘Covid-style online event just by logging in to watch,” Schenfisch noted.

In addition to Schenfisch at Casper College, other ASL instructors collaborating on the event include Maria Paris at KWHS and Joan Mahnen at DMMS.

All of the poetry and stories will be interpreted for any non-signing viewers during the festival, which will begin at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/channel/UCF_6ucHSV6NJj7wzG8x_urA.

For more information about the festival or the American Sign Language Studies degree program at Casper College, contact Schenfisch at 268-2588.

CC students earn scholarships

Thanks to the generosity of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 13 Casper College students received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021 spring semester.