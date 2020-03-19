Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
Plays postponed
Casper Theater Company wants you, the volunteers and actors to be safe and healthy. Due to circumstances beyond their control, they have made the decision to postpone the upcoming show in April. “Norman Is That You” has been rescheduled for September 19-20-21, 25-26-27. For those of you who have season tickets, you may use them for this show in September.
Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys, the last show of the season, will be performed June 5-6-7, and they have extended to the next weekend of 12-13-14. The season ticket will be good for both weekends. The performance, on June 5th, only, will be a dinner theater. They look forward to serving you with the best entertainment possible in June. Thank you for being patrons, your understanding, participation and support in the Arts is appreciated. If you have questions please call 267-7243.
Science Zone offers virtual fun
The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.
New activities in the "Daily Dose of Science" series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.
Interested in how our zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.
Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life science. In this "Talk with the Doc" series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it's needed!). These lessons will be partnered with 'take home bags' which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home. Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but it is asked that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and we will bring a bag to you.
The Science Zone also has access to many science based kits provided by the NISE (National Institute for Stem Education). They will be making these available free of charge as well. They will ask for a deposit (many of these kits contain expensive materials provided through our NISE network connection). Stay tuned to the webpage for a list of available resources and the check-out procedure.
In addition to these Science Zone sponsored events, they will also try to be a hub in which parents can access information about the availability of free online learning hubs that you might find valuable. They will post information as they investigate options and you are encouraged to use the Facebook page to help share the good things you are finding as well. It is asked that you share and like the Facebook page with others who may be seeking educational activities to do with their children.
Visit the webpage at www.thesciencezone.org and link to the Facebook page.
Hospice training May 16
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for volunteers. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
The next volunteer training is May 16, 2020. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Fly high at Albuquerque balloon fest
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for a fun-filled adventure to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.
The cost for the trip is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, $2,719 for triple occupancy and $3,449 for single occupancy. The cost of the trip includes round-trip airfare from the Natrona County International Airport, hotel accommodations at the Albuquerque Marriott and the Drury Plaza Hotel Santa Fe, motor coach accommodations, seven meals, select gratuities and admission to the balloon fiesta, Old Town Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Turquoise Trail, an open-air tram tour, the Loretto Chapel and the Santa Fe School of Cooking.
A Collette tour manager, who is a destination expert on the people, places, history and culture, will accompany the group as well as local guides who have a deep understanding of the people and culture of New Mexico.
For an additional $50 per person, a trip to the Taos Pueblo is also available and will include transportation and feature a guided tour conducted by a Native American tribe member. According to Collette, Taos Pueblo is the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark.
Registration and a deposit of $500 for the trip are due by Thursday, April 30. For more information or to register, contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
Model railroaders clubhouse open
The doors continue to be open at the Central Wyoming Model Railroaders clubhouse during regular days and times: Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. They still plan to hold a business meeting on April 4 at 1 p.m. at the 1356 N. Center St. clubhouse. The agenda will include ratifying acceptance of new members, plans for a picnic for NMRA Members on May 9 in conjunction with a sub-regional NMRA meeting and an afternoon operating session.