Town Crier: This Just In

School’s out movie and snack

Once the presents have all been opened and the wrapping paper balled up and thrown away, there’s still something to celebrate, no school until the New Year. Students in grades K–6 are invited to the library at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 27, in the Crawford Room for a special no-school program with a movie about a jolly snow creature friend and snacks. All supplies and snacks provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information on this program and the movie that will be shown.

Learn Windows 10

The Natrona County Library will offer a Windows 10 class at 10 a.m., on Friday, December 27, in the Crawford Room. During the class, library staff will explain how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, including the Start menu, Action Center, and more. Feel free to come prepared with questions or concerns about Windows 10, and you can even bring your Windows 10 device with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Family afternoon at the library