Town Crier: This Just In

Stuff the Van toy drive
Townsquare Media is collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothing and cash for 2,100 kids in Casper, from 7 a.m., to 7 p.m., through Saturday outside Walmart East. Toys and clothing are distributed to many partner agencies and cash is used to fill out the gifts and then restock the shelves at Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which provides weekend and school holiday food to nearly 800 children in Casper and Glenrock.
Fried chicken at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Blue Christmas Dec. 20
The holidays present a special challenge for those who have experienced loss or disappointment. And they are not especially festive.
The Blue Christmas Service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, offers a time of reflection and remembrance while continuing to focus on the hope inherent in Christmas. The service is open to all and anyone interested in attending is welcome. For further information, call the church office, 234-0831.
Longest Night service Saturday
A Service of Worship for the Longest Night will be held in the sanctuary of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. December 21, 2019.
Held on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, this service of quiet music, including bells, readings from Scripture and poetry, and silent and spoken prayer offers a respite from the Christmas season which is marked by expressions of joy, excitement, and happiness.
“The days leading up to Christmas are full of light, sound, and activity,” said the Rev. Lynn Williamson, pastor at Shepherd of the Hills. “However, this time of joy and expectation can often overshadow the pain and hurt many experience during this season, when the world’s merriment puts their grief and sadness in stark relief”.
Whether you find yourself sad and lonely during the holiday season of lights and celebrations or you long for a quiet time to rest and reflect on the gift of God in Jesus Christ, please join us.
Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, the only Presbyterian Church (USA) congregation in Casper is located at 4600 S. Poplar, on the southwest corner of Poplar and Wyoming Boulevard. For directions or more information, call 235-3536.
Library closed
The Natrona County Library will be closed for the holidays on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will close at 5 p.m., on New Year’s Eve. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
School’s out movie and snack
Once the presents have all been opened and the wrapping paper balled up and thrown away, there’s still something to celebrate, no school until the New Year. Students in grades K–6 are invited to the library at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 27, in the Crawford Room for a special no-school program with a movie about a jolly snow creature friend and snacks. All supplies and snacks provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information on this program and the movie that will be shown.
Learn Windows 10
The Natrona County Library will offer a Windows 10 class at 10 a.m., on Friday, December 27, in the Crawford Room. During the class, library staff will explain how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, including the Start menu, Action Center, and more. Feel free to come prepared with questions or concerns about Windows 10, and you can even bring your Windows 10 device with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Family afternoon at the library
Hakuna matata! Kids and their adults are invited to join us at the Natrona County Library at 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 28, for a raucous afternoon of interactive movie-watching (of the musical kind). Escape the cold and travel to Africa with your feline friends in one of everyone’s favorite live-action remakes. Then join in as we, in between mouthfuls of popcorn, belt out all the words to some of mankind’s greatest musical interludes (can you tell that we’re a big fan of this movie?). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information on this program and the movie that will be played.
En Español: Conceptos Básicos de computadora
La tecnología está avanzando a velocidades inimaginables; nunca es demasiado tarde para comenzar a aprender los básicos en preparación para lo que está por venir. Esta es una clase para personas que se sienten intimidados, rara vez o nunca han usado una computadora. Venga a aprender las funciones básicas para operar las computadoras públicas de la biblioteca. Aprende como entrar y hacer una simple búsqueda en la web o crear un correo electrónico. Este programa gratuito es para adultos y se llevará a cabo en el Tech Center de la Biblioteca del Condado de Natrona a las 3 pm el 28 de diciembre. Llame al 577-7323 y pregunte por Adi o Conrrado para obtener más información.
Monthly vets service Dec. 31
The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since the last memorial service held on November 29 when 79 Wyoming veterans were honored.
This month’s memorial service will be held at noon December 31 in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
The memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.
The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.
NYE at Racca’s
Join us at Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2020. Your dinner, drinks, and dancing all included with live DJ playing the best hits of the century, and our fun Photobooth, for $89 per person, including tax and gratuity, with alcohol wristband; $55 per person with no alcohol.
Dinner is an Italian feast featuring all your favorite apps, pizzas and pastas plus the signature prime rib carving station.
Signature cocktail created by Backwards Distilling and house wines, draft beer (including Casper locals Gruner Brothers Brewing) and mixed drinks included with alcohol wristband.
Dapper ‘20’s attire suggested.
Advance ticket sale only, limited seating, purchase at www.raccaspizzeria.com/nye.
Marine Corps League meets Jan. 8
Marine Corps League will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, in the library of the Casper Elks Lodge. Questions: Gary 237-7864.
Tell your story biz workshop
At the heart of all great marketing efforts is a good story. In this workshop from noon to 1 p.m., on Thursday, January 16, in the Natrona County Library Crawford Room, the goal is to have a candid discussion with a few actionable insights into how to help your business establish your story, your voice, and then some strategy. Presented by Sommer Grogan and Amanda Paxton of The Bark Firm in Casper. The workshop is free. Register at www.wyomingwomen.org/upcoming-events.
Computer basics in Spanish
The Natrona County Library is hosting a computer basics class in Spanish for our non-English speaking patrons at 3 p.m., on Saturday, December 28, in the Tech Center. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.