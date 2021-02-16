Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Republican women meet

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the Ramkota hotel. The group will be voting on the 2021-2022 officers, renewing memberships for the 2021 year, discuss the 2021 schedule of meetings, as well as a few of the bills coming up for this session. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, Feb. 22, by noon please. Space is limited to 25 to 30 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Red Hats do lunch Feb. 25

There will be a Red Hat luncheon at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Silver Fox, 3422 Energy Ln. Your hostesses will be Shirley Gazdik, 277-1524; Ellen Jevne, 259-2535 and Naoda Adams, 259-0235. Please call one of the hostesses to confirm your reservation.

New info for Toastmasters