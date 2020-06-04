Town Crier: This Just In

Historic Bishop Home open Saturday
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about restoration work on the front porch and help to survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Register for JO summer fast pitch
JO fast pitch summer softball season is quickly approaching. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association has reopened registration for 10 & under, 12 & under and 18 & under girls. Registration forms, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.crlasports.com.
All girls interested in participating in this year’s JO fast pitch softball league must register no later than Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street or online. Practice and games will be determined by volunteer coaches. All players will need to provide their own helmet. All helmets must have a face guard. It’s recommended that players do not share equipment this season.
The Casper Recreation Division is taking measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use, as well as supplying hand sanitizer on each field for players and coaches. The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8388.
Summer camp starts Monday at BGCCW
Summer is on at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. After having to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of members, staff and families, the club has received the approval to hold Summer Camp weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning Monday, June 8, in limited capacity. Children will be provided a safe place to have fun with friends, receive free meals and snacks, and academic enrichment to keep their minds engaged over the summer. To mark the occasion, Casper Mayor Steve Freel will announce Monday, June 8 as Boys & Girls Club Day.
For more information contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079.
Rotary hears about Cowboy Joe
On Monday, June 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Derek Shook, associate athletic director for development for the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club, as presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Derek Shook received his Master of Science in sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado in 2015. He served as associate director of athletic development at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, before being named associate athletic director for development for the Cowboy Joe Club at the University of Wyoming.
Hats off to you
You have most likely heard of a “Fedora?” Have you heard of a “Trilby?” Do you know the difference? Come see the new exhibit at the Historic Bishop Home, “Ten decades of Hats” and find out the difference. During the shutdown, they have been busy with the home’s collection of over 150 men and women’s hats that date from the late 1890s to the 1970s. Many are on display for visitors to enjoy. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access is restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Bishop Home porch restored
Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277.
Parkinson’s support meets
The Parkinson’s Support Group will resume its monthly meetings, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, Building #500. They will maintain social distancing in the clean and disinfected meeting room, and relate stories about what everyone’s been doing to stay healthy and happy. To RSVP or with questions, call 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s or caring for someone with Parkinson’s.
Orientation set June 23
An orientation session will be offered in June for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The orientation will be held Tuesday, June 23. There will be three sessions that day at 9 a.m. and 1 and 6 p.m. They will all take place at the Adult Learning Center at Casper College.
“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. “People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. All of our services are free and open to the public.” The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations June 23 are asked to RSVP by Monday, June 22. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc.
CC graduation still available for viewing
The Casper College class of 2019-2020 posted some impressive stats despite the COVID-19 pandemic that saw a traditional graduation ceremony turn into a virtual ceremony.
The ceremony took place May 15 on both Facebook and YouTube, and 178 graduates participated.
In total, 669 students qualified for 644 degrees and 169 certificates. The degrees were broken into six categories: Associate of Science, 301 degrees; Associate of Arts, 170 degrees; Associate of Applied Science, 77 degrees; Associate of Business, 18 degrees; Associate of Fine Arts, 26 degrees; and Associate Degree Nursing, 72.
Women graduates outnumbered men 433 to 236. Of that number, 386 graduates came from Natrona County. The other 22 counties in the state were represented as were 28 states and seven countries. Those countries included Canada, Costa Rica, Hungary, Norway, Serbia, Spain and Turkey.
The average age of this year’s graduates was 26.6 and 68 graduates were 40-plus. The oldest was 60 and the youngest was 17.
Thirty-three graduates were veterans or active service members.
Seven students graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
The 74th Casper College Commencement is still available for viewing on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollege/videos/601598747121858 or YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=X10MQH9aZPI.
