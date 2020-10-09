Town Crier: This Just In

Have a few things to sell? Wanting to have one more sale event before winter sets in? Haven’t gotten around to that garage sale this summer? Need one more weekend to set up your food truck? We are opening the block across from the food pantry for vendors of all kinds to sell their stuff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 450 S. Wolcott. No charge for booth space. For more information, phone Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.