Town Crier: This Just In

Pro police rally Sunday
Stand with those who stand for us at the first We Stand United Rally from 3 to 6 p.m., on Sunday at Washington Park. There will be a food truck, live band and speakers. This is a family friendly event. Bring a lawn chair. This rally is sponsored by Pro Police Rally Colorado.
Rotary welcomes Milliken
On Monday, October 12, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Mark Milliken as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel, who will discuss his work restoring a vintage firetruck. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Mark Milliken is a photographer and has documented the restoration process. He is a Vietnam era military veteran. He has a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Central Wyoming University as well as a Master of Science in Geology from Eastern Washington University. He is a member of the Wyoming Professional Geologists and is past president of the Wyoming Geological Association. Mark is a recipient of the Wyoming Geological Association’s Frank A. Morgan Award for Meritorious Achievement. Currently he is owner and principle geologist with Triangle G Consulting.
Free flea market/garage sale
Have a few things to sell? Wanting to have one more sale event before winter sets in? Haven’t gotten around to that garage sale this summer? Need one more weekend to set up your food truck? We are opening the block across from the food pantry for vendors of all kinds to sell their stuff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 450 S. Wolcott. No charge for booth space. For more information, phone Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Stuff the train food drive
Ride the miniature train and donate canned food to the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry from 5 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31. Eckerson Locomotive Co. and Poverty Resistance Food Pantry are teaming up on Halloween night to do some Trick and Treating and also to benefit the food pantry. Face painting, Halloween games, Terry’s Dog House, a cool train ride and more! For more information Phone Mary Ann Budenske a 307-215-4732, Email her at Mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
