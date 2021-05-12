Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears about Olivia Caldwell Foundation
On Monday, May 17, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Katie Caldwell-Burchett, CEO/founder of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Katie Caldwell-Burchett has 14 years of experience in marketing, writing, social media management, and business. She received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism (with a minor in Business) from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2009 and worked in advertising and marketing in Reno for several years before moving to Wyoming in 2010.
After her daughter, Olivia, passed away from brain cancer in October 2013, Katie decided to devote her life to fighting to raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research and improving access to pediatric care in Wyoming. She works full time for the foundation in addition to raising Olivia’s twin brother, Wyatt, and little brother, Landon, with her husband, Wayne.
In addition to her work at the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, Katie is also involved in the Casper Rotary Club, Wyoming Nonprofit Network, organizes the Casper Cancer Professionals Group, and sits on the steering committee for the Care Alliance between Wyoming Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Colorado. Katie is the recipient of the 2020 Wyoming Jefferson Award for Volunteerism.
Golf Classic to benefit youth
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 17th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, June 18, 2021. This popular golf tournament benefits youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which serves children in Natrona, Fremont, Johnson, and Converse Counties. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/fossgolf21.
Your registration includes 18 holes of golf at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, dinner, and an afternoon of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, first through fourth place teams and last place finish.
Check-in and a no host lunch begin at 11 a.m. with tournament play starting at 12:30 p.m. An after-party awards ceremony and dinner will follow. Early bird registration fees are $860 per 5-person team or $175 per individual by May 14. After then, fees increase to $990 per team or $200 per individual. For more information, contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
First Christian Church plans September celebration
First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave., was 100 years old on February 13, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to celebrate with the community. The celebration event will be held September 10 to 12. More details to follow. Save the date.