Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary hears about Olivia Caldwell Foundation

On Monday, May 17, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Katie Caldwell-Burchett, CEO/founder of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Katie Caldwell-Burchett has 14 years of experience in marketing, writing, social media management, and business. She received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism (with a minor in Business) from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2009 and worked in advertising and marketing in Reno for several years before moving to Wyoming in 2010.

After her daughter, Olivia, passed away from brain cancer in October 2013, Katie decided to devote her life to fighting to raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research and improving access to pediatric care in Wyoming. She works full time for the foundation in addition to raising Olivia’s twin brother, Wyatt, and little brother, Landon, with her husband, Wayne.