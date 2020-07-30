Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Great sales at Methodist thrift
Grab your mask and a friend and visit the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. A fun sale is continuing as they are loaded with fabulous finds that are easy on your budget. They still have all glass items on sale at 50 percent, and now adding plus sizes, both men’s and women’s sizes to the list of outrageous deals. As life gets more difficult, come take advantage as they include additional categories of budget-friendly goodies. Visit often as gently used and new treasures are donated by most generous neighbors to benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, both local philanthropies.
The shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. Looking forward to seeing you discover surprising items.
UU Casper continues online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services each Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On August 2, Reverend Leslie Kee will present “Whose Web Is It Anyway Part 1,” introducing the August worship theme “The Interconnected Web of Life.” Reverend Leslie Kee will continue exploring this theme on August 9, with “Whose Web Is It Anyway Part 2.” On August 16th, Jim Bailey and Laura Gossman will lead “The Blessings of Animals,” to celebrate the blessings animals bring to lives: beloved pets as well as the amazing wildlife in neighborhoods and wild spaces.
Participants are invited to submit photos and short videos of pets and wildlife to share during this online service. On August 23, members of the UU Fellowship of Laramie will present “Interdependence with Nonhuman Beings.” On August 30, Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead the annual “Water Communion,” which serves as an opportunity to consider the importance of water. Participants are invited to submit videos, poems, essays or photos to share water’s symbolism and meaning. On September 6, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the September worship theme “Imagination.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
New scholarship at CC
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in memory of former construction and welding instructor Mark Steinle who taught at the college for nearly 22 years before his retirement in 2016.
The Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting and Engineering is open to any Casper College student majoring in construction, drafting or engineering with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 and who is enrolled in six or more credit hours.
“It is important to honor my husband, who enjoyed teaching in construction and business with this scholarship in his name,” said Steinle’s wife, Pam. “He was a great teacher and loved his students,” she added.
The scholarship, worth $500, will be awarded each spring to one student, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting and Engineering, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Convention of States town hall meeting Aug. 13
A Convention of States town hall meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on August 13, at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
Wyoming State Senate candidate for SD28 Ryan Jackson will help facilitate this community conversation about the COS initiative so that you can be more informed of the goals of the COS organization and the Article V constitutional procedure. You are invited to engage in conversation with representatives of COS and other candidates for the Wyoming State Legislature who will be in attendance.
Meeting planners say the absolute dysfunction of the federal government is demonstrated daily in Washington DC. Article V allows the people, through the state legislatures, to propose amendments to the constitution. COS proposes discussing amendments in three areas:
Impose term limits on federal officials; impose fiscal restraint on the federal government and reduce the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
For more information: julie.baker@cosaction.com or 307-217 6636.
Counseling conference online
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, and in consideration of the safety of its members, Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) will hold its annual conference online October 15-17, 2020.
The online conference offers 15 clock hours of continuing education eligible for both state licensing and NBCC credit or 1 credit hour of UW graduate credit:
• Sessions include suicide, supervision and ethics required for license renewal
• Special session from the licensing board on rule updates
• Featured sessions focused on school counseling, play therapy, telehealth and more
• Keynote speaker Dr. Ann M. Ordway, nationally known expert in ethical and legal issues in counseling.
Learn more and submit a presentation proposal online through the WCA website:
