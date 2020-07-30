Town Crier: This Just In

A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in memory of former construction and welding instructor Mark Steinle who taught at the college for nearly 22 years before his retirement in 2016.

The Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting and Engineering is open to any Casper College student majoring in construction, drafting or engineering with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 and who is enrolled in six or more credit hours.

“It is important to honor my husband, who enjoyed teaching in construction and business with this scholarship in his name,” said Steinle’s wife, Pam. “He was a great teacher and loved his students,” she added.

The scholarship, worth $500, will be awarded each spring to one student, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.

For more information on the Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting and Engineering, contact Dalton at 268-2325.

Convention of States town hall meeting Aug. 13

A Convention of States town hall meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on August 13, at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.