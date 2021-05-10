Town Crier: This Just In

Crazy weather may keep us inside, but is great inspiration for reading about the wind and then creating some windy day hair paintings with straws. Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 19, in the Crawford Room for After school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this breezy story time and craft program where they will blow their own crazy hair paintings. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Take & Make: Lord of the Rings Magnets

In commemoration of Tolkien Reading Day which falls on May 25, we have a fun DIY Tolkien Magnet craft for you. You will get to make two magnets with your choice of Lord of the Rings images. Starting May 20, you can stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a Lord of the Rings magnets at home. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Genealogy workshop on Zoom