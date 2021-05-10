Town Crier: This Just In

Send cards to Mrs. Powell
The beloved kindergarten teacher at St. Anthony Tri-Parish School, Loraine Powell, is retiring after 31 years in the classroom. She has been a blessing to so many and former students, parents, co-workers, community members and friends are welcome to send well wishes to her. Cards and well wishes can be sent to the school, addressed Loraine Powell, 1145 W. 20th Street, Casper, WY 82604.
After school at the library: Lego Build
Join the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, in the Crawford Room for Afterschool at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this brick-building activity, where new and master builders alike are welcome to stop by and get their build on—the only limit is your imagination! All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & make for kids & tweens: Paper helicopters
In this at-home flying, twirling craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own paper helicopters. This fun activity requires a little bit of engineering, a smidge of creative thinking, and a lot of fun. Starting May 17, you can stop by the Library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own paper helicopter at home. Pick up your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Free block party
Police Week Block Party will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, in the front of the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David. There will be free food for all, one-on-one basketball, “co”-scotch, police and sheriff’s vehicles on display along with CPD bicycles and motorcyles, and giveaways. DJ Nyke from 104.7 KISS FM will be broadcasting live. Celebrate National Police Week with the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: May 12,: Lauren Podjun; May 19, Joey Patterson; May 26, Sarah Carper; June 2, Kaspen Haley; June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Teen Writers meet May 13
Come check out the library’s monthly teen program, Teen Writers, at 4 p.m., on Thursday, May 13, in the Teen Zone. The monthly meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing, and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books — it’s a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 14, in the Crawford Room. Registration is required. Each program is tailored to the audience’s unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the Library on the second Friday of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to industrial Singer sewing machines
This is a 60-minute workshop for the Creation Station maker space, and teaches you how to use the Singer Heavy Duty 4452 sewing machine at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 14. You’ll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer industrial sewing machines at any MAP facility. “CRFT175” covers intermediate sewing best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with a more industrial machine capable of sewing through leather and thicker materials.Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you’ve learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Mondays: Tween Cooking Club meets the kitchen a la cart
Students in grades 4 to 6 are invited to join us at the library for a special edition of Tween Cooking Club at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 17. Take a tour of the Kitchen a la Cart (our new mobile kitchen) and create a yummy treat. All supplies provided at no cost. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs
Wyoming Reads literacy celebration
The annual Wyoming Reads celebration will be held at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for local first graders. Parking and public computers will be unavailable throughout this time, and Tiny Tots StoryTime will be cancelled this week.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You’ll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge at 3 p.m., on May 18. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library: Windy Hair Day
Crazy weather may keep us inside, but is great inspiration for reading about the wind and then creating some windy day hair paintings with straws. Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 19, in the Crawford Room for After school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this breezy story time and craft program where they will blow their own crazy hair paintings. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Take & Make: Lord of the Rings Magnets
In commemoration of Tolkien Reading Day which falls on May 25, we have a fun DIY Tolkien Magnet craft for you. You will get to make two magnets with your choice of Lord of the Rings images. Starting May 20, you can stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a Lord of the Rings magnets at home. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Genealogy workshop on Zoom
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, via Zoom online meetings. This month, Elaine Hayes will present “How Did We Get Here? The History and Genealogy of Immigration to America.” This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Once registered, the link for the Zoom meeting will be sent. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s new Glowforge Plus laser cutter at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 21, in the Creation Station. You’ll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Afternoon Book Club (7th-8th grade)
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the 2015 realistic fiction book, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” written by Ali Benjamin. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.