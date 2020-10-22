Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Book signing, music on Saturday
A book signing and music celebration for Casey Rislov's first baby board book, "Love!" is Saturday at Art 321, 321 W. Midwest Ave. Chad Lore will be playing songs to go along with the story. Babies are welcome at 10:30, and toddlers at 11:30 a.m., with a live stream on Facebook's Art 321 page as well. Kids of all ages are welcome to come whenever it is most convenient. Swag to go with the sale will be for sale, baby onesies and toddler T's, canvas tote and growth chart, all one of a kind and locally made.
Anyone can be a part of this event from their home or meander in anytime from 11 to 1 to hear a song or two and get a book signed. Please know purchases can be made before the date to get books signed. Masks must be worn throughout all visits and activities at Art 321.
Stuff the train
Trunk or treat, stuff the train from 5 to 8 p.m., on Halloween night. Eckerson Locomotive Co., and Poverty Resistance Food Pantry are teaming up to bring Trunk and Treat candy, snacks, hot coffee and hot chocolate, free photo booth and some spooky decor. This event is free but please bring a couple cans of non-perishable food to 1243 S. Ash (13th and Ash) and help us fill the train cars with food for the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry. Add this to your Trick or Treat agenda. For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske 307-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or friend her on Facebook.
Christian school hosts seminar Nov. 1
Casper Christian School is hosting a seminar on "The Age of the Earth and the Fossil Record," from 3 to 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, November 1, at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Drive. Guest speaker is Richard Stepanek from Alpha Omega Institute. Richard joined Alpha Omega Institute as a full time speaker in 1997 and has taught both in the States and internationally. He has done extensive studies in Genesis and its relevance to the rest of the Bible. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge but a love offering will be received for his ministry. More information: casperchristianschool.org or 258-9011.
Christmas gifts from Wyoming
Here's a Christmas gift for those who love Wyoming. PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent, cotton 4-by 6-foot throw, designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!