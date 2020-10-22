Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Book signing, music on Saturday

A book signing and music celebration for Casey Rislov's first baby board book, "Love!" is Saturday at Art 321, 321 W. Midwest Ave. Chad Lore will be playing songs to go along with the story. Babies are welcome at 10:30, and toddlers at 11:30 a.m., with a live stream on Facebook's Art 321 page as well. Kids of all ages are welcome to come whenever it is most convenient. Swag to go with the sale will be for sale, baby onesies and toddler T's, canvas tote and growth chart, all one of a kind and locally made.

Anyone can be a part of this event from their home or meander in anytime from 11 to 1 to hear a song or two and get a book signed. Please know purchases can be made before the date to get books signed. Masks must be worn throughout all visits and activities at Art 321.

Stuff the train