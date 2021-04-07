Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

UU sets April services

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.

On April 11, Reverend Leslie Kee will speak on the monthly worship theme “Courage.” On April 18, Annette Grochowski and Laura Gossman will present “Earth Lessons: Are We Paying Attention?” Ah, the lessons we can learn from our amazing Earth! But are we paying attention? We’ll listen to Earth’s lessons through word and song, and as part of our Care N Share Program, Joshua’s Storehouse Executive Director Kody Allen will be joining us. On April 25, Cindy Wright will lead a Discussion Forum on the monthly worship theme “Courage.” On May 2, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the May worship theme “Trust.”

On Saturday, May 1, Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane will lead a special online earth centered service “Bhramari Flower Blessing.”