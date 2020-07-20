Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Bach's Lunch resumes Wednesday
Bach's Lunch organ recitals will resume at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Wednesdays from 12:15 to 12:45, beginning July 22. Arlon Miller will play the first recital, with Beverly Reese, Donna McIntire, and Carolyn Deuel in following weeks. Other organists who have played are Genie Burkett and Eric Unruh. There is no charge, but masks are required. For information, call 265-1564.
Relay for Life drive-by event Friday
Join the American Cancer Society as we celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against cancer. We are having a drive by event for the community on July 24 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Sears parking lot at Eastridge Mall. Survivors can drive by and receive a T-shirt, free meal coupon from Texas Roadhouse, and more. The community drive-in luminaria ceremony will begin at 9:30 p.m. Luminaria may be purchased online at www.relayforlife.org/casperwy. Although the event will not look the same as years past, we are committed to leading the fight for a world without cancer.
Leadership Casper deadline July 24
The Leadership Casper program provides monthly in-depth studies of specific topics as they relate to the community. These sessions include site visits, tours and interactive programs that provide participants with a better understanding of community issues with a greater respect for resources and services provided in the Casper community. Team building exercises and personality assessments round out the program.
Leadership Casper will provide participants with both educational and participatory experiences with opportunities to meet community leaders and network with a wide array of people. Leadership Casper consists of eight full-day sessions, beginning in late August and continuing through May. Sessions address topics related to community, state and region, designed to inform and educate Casper's leaders.
All classes take place the second Thursday of the month, with the exception of the two-day session in February. Classes from September to May are full days.
August 2020 - TBD; September 10, 2020; October 8, 2020; November 12, 2020; December 10, 2020; January 14, 2021; February 2021 - TBD; March 11, 2021; April 8, 2021, and May 2021 - TBD.
The deadline to apply is July 24, 2020. For more information, contact kcoleman@casperwyoming.org.
Local photographers exhibit at Nic
The Casper Photography Association is currently displaying in the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s Rosenthal Gallery a curated selection of photography. The exhibit runs through August 9, 2020. A reception will be announced in the immediate future.
This year’s collection shows a fusion of technical excellence, exquisite composition, and true feeling for the rugged landscapes of the West and the people who call it home.
The CPA is central Wyoming’s premier organization for professional, amateur, hobbyists, and beginning photographers. It is dedicated to providing opportunities for area photographers to learn, network and enjoy a variety of events and field trips designed to maximize both the enjoyment and craft of photography.
Presenters this year include Pete Ashbaugh, Marlene Ashbaugh, Jess Burgardt, Harry Buhler, Lyn Clark, Robert Corbin, Rose Fry, Rusty Halsey, Deede McKendree, Jason Naylor, Frank Neville, Pete Schmotzer, Sam Sherman, Alan VanDeventer, Betty Adams, Susie Reed, Laura Terriere, and Nancy Patrick.
Information about the CPA can be found at http://www.casperphotographers.com/ and on Facebook at Casper Photography Association.
Yard sale at Hospice
We’re making some changes, so we need to make room. Central Wyoming Hospice will be holding a big yard sale July 25 and 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be furniture, artwork, household and holiday items, and much more including merchandise from our Memory Lane Boutique. All the proceeds will go to help fund care for our hospice patients. You’ll find us at our Administration Building at 319 S. Wilson in Casper. For more information, please call 577-4832.
Audition for play Sunday
“Norman Is That You,” a comedy by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, will audition next Sunday. The plot is about a 35ish Norman, who moves to NYC to “come out” as his parents don’t know he is gay. The parents have a quarrel and first, dad appears at his door, finds out, hires a hooker for him to find himself, and meets his roommate, Garson. Then mom shows up, after an affair with her husband’s brother, accepts him as he is, and loves Garson. Obviously it is a comedy, and a really funny one. The auditions are at the theater, 735 CY, Sunday, July 26, at 5PM. The director is Aaron Jones. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Performance dates will be September 18-19-20, 25-26-27. The cast includes two women and three men. If you are unable to make the audition, or you would like to work backstage, please call Aaron at 315-4100. Help is always needed.
Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers at CC
The photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, arrives in Casper on Sunday and will be open for public viewing 24 hours a day from 9 a.m., on Monday, July 27 through noon on August 5 at Casper College in the lower parking lot of the Gateway Center. An opening ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Monday, July 27. To accommodate social distancing, it will be held outside, in front of the Gateway Building. Speakers include Darren Divine, president of Casper College; Governor Mark Gordon and Megan Schafer, Gold Star mother from Casper, who will deliver the keynote address.
The memorial consists of 36, 10-foot towers that include military and personal photos of all 5,000 plus soliders lost since the War on Terror started.
The memorial will be escorted to Casper College from Torrington on Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. Arrival times and opportunities to join the escort are as follows: Camp Guernsey, 9:45 a.m.; Glendo, 10:20 a.m.; Douglas exit 135 (no stops), 11:10 a.m.; Glenrock, 11:50 p.m., through town from exits 165 to 160 (no stops); Hat Six Travel Center, 12:20 p.m.; flag line at Casper College, 1:30 p.m. For more information about the escort, call John Petley at 262-6331.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., Eugene, 307-462-6821;
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 307-224-4104 (X 7);
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, reopened Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m., 258-9646;
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., 577-1041;
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com;
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., grab and go format, 265-0242;
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m., 277-715
- Mary Ann Budenske 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com
First Saturday Study August 1
The First Saturday study on August 1 will be on Women in the Old Testament and Women in the New Testament: Status and Progression. The status of women is elevated steadily throughout the Bible which laid the groundwork of the status for women today. This study starts at 9 a.m., and meets at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are served. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Register for fall volleyball
The Fall Volleyball season is on! The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering men’s and women’s volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, August 24. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees, COVID guidelines and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Players must be at least 15 years of age to participate in any CRLA league.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Duck Derby virtual, Riverfest canceled
Like many organizations, the Rotary Club of Casper’s major fundraiser will look a bit different this year. While so many local events have been canceled, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to announce that the annual Duck Derby will take place virtually on August 22, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting three local nonprofits, as well as the Rotary Club of Casper’s ongoing and future community projects. However, the Platte River Trails annual Riverfest gathering that has accompanied the Duck Derby since 2000 has been canceled this year.
“Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, and understanding our role as community leaders, we have decided to do the Great Duck Derby virtually this year,” said Lisa Scroggins, president of the Rotary Club of Casper.
The Great Duck Derby will stream online on the Rotary Club of Casper's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For the past 20 years, the Great Duck Derby has been the Rotary Club of Casper’s major fundraiser. While proceeds from the event typically support current and future local projects, such as Rotary Park, Crossroad Adventure Playground, and the bouldering park coming to Crossroads Adventure Park in the next few months, this year the lub has decided to share a portion of the proceeds with four local organizations, the Platte River Trails Trust, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Mimi’s House, and Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
“The Rotary Club of Casper recognizes that many non-profits have missed their opportunities to fundraise due to COVID-19. For this reason, we have decided we can serve our community by sharing the proceeds from this event with the local organizations that need our support now more than ever,” said Scroggins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Platte River Trails Trust (PRTT) has also canceled their biggest annual fundraiser, Riverfest, which has coincided with the Great Duck Derby since 2000. Riverfest has been the PRTT’s signature event for 28 years, since 1992, and includes a regional brew fest, food trucks, live music, family friendly activities and shopping booths.
As with years past, tickets are on sale for $20, which allows the purchaser to “adopt” a rubber duckie that is entered in the race. If your duck comes in as one of the early finishers, you could win one of over 100 prizes (each valued at a minimum $30). The first three finishers win prizes of $5,000, $1,000, and $1,000, respectively. Ducks drop at 3:30 p.m. and should arrive at the finish line around 4 p.m. The winners will be posted on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and website shortly after.
Duck Derby tickets can be purchased from any local Rotarian, at Hilltop Bank, Altitude Veterinary Hospital, Martinizing Dry Cleaning, or Jonah Bank. Tickets are also available online at rotaryclubofcasper.org. Tickets are on sale now through 3 p.m. on August 22.
For additional information, event updates, prize details and more, follow the Great Duck Derby on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and visit rotaryclubofcasper.org. To request an interview, please reach out to Miamie Sleep, the 2020 Duck Commander at miamie@greendogwyo.com or 307-235-6558.
