Town Crier: This Just In

Dial M for Murder opens Feb. 7
Dial M for Murder opens February 7 at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. The show runs two weekends from February 7-8-9 and February 14-15-16. Evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or the Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 2nd St., or at the door 30 minutes before curtain.
Casper Theater Company has captured the “best of the best” creative murder mystery writing in British playwright Frederick Knott’s Dial M for Murder. It is the story of Tony Wendice, a retired professional tennis player who has married his wife Margot for her money, and plans her murder.
Alfred Hitchcock produced the film in 1954, staring Ray Miland and Grace Kelly, with rave reviews after the stage play premiered on BBC television in 1952.
For more information please call 267-7243.
Divorce Care at HPCC
Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.
Scams conference in Casper
Defeat Fraud and Scams Conference is being sponsored by the AARP Casper Action Team from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on February 21 at the Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone in Casper. It is a follow-up to the talk given by Frank Abagnale ("Catch Me If You Can") when he was in Casper in 2017.
Speakers at the conference include Eric Heimann, attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in charge of monitoring fraud in Wyoming. Gary Trapkus, vice president of Hilltop National Bank, has given several presentations about fraud and scams on local TV and to numerous groups. Paul Fritzler of the Department of Family Services will have a presenter talk about Adult Protective Services, elder abuse in particular. Tanya Johnson, in charge of Outreach for AARP Wyoming, will wrap up the conference by talking about AARP Fraud Watch and how it can be of value to the public.
There will be handouts regarding Scams and Fraud from the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and AARP.
This is a free event, directed toward individuals 60 and older but everyone is welcome to attend.
To register for the conference go to:https://aarp.cvent.com/Defeat_Fraud_Casper or call 1-877-926-8300, and ask for Defeat Fraud and Scams in Casper.
50 and 5 partners people, pets
In the month of February, AARP Wyoming’s Casper Action Team and the Casper Humane Society will partner to offer no-cost adoptions for people age 50 and over who want to adopt pets five years old or older. The program, known as 50 and 5, is made possible by a contribution from AARP Wyoming.
“Pets provide both companionship and health benefits to citizens of all ages, but especially those age 50 and over,” said AARP Wyoming state director Sam Shumway.
The Casper Humane Society, 849 East E. Street, is a no-kill shelter and does not receive state, city or national funds.
A background check will be required by The Humane Society for those interested in adopting pets. All animals at the Casper Humane Society that are up for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are current on all their shots.
For more information on available pets, contact the Casper Humane Society at 265-5439.
For more information on being involved with the Casper Community Action Team, contact Barb Summers at 307-634-3808.
Free pesticide training
University of Wyoming Extension offers free pesticide applicator training.
These classes are designed to provide knowledge to make pesticide applicators eligible for a Wyoming Private Pesticide Applicators License, either new or renewal. Commercial Applicators can attend for Continuing Education Credits also! The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed & Pest, Converse County Weed & Pest, Niobrara County Weed & Pest and Casper College Agriculture Department.
You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.
- Monday, February 10, 1 to 5 p.m. Salt Creek Community Center, 8 Wilson St., Midwest. Register at 235-9400 by February 8.
- Monday, February 17, 2 to 6 p.m. Glenrock Library, 506 S. 4th, Glenrock. Register at 235-9400 by February 14.
- Wednesday, February 19, 3 to 7 p.m. Casper College, Ag Werner Ag Building, 125 College Dr., Casper. Register at 235-9400 or 268-2525 by February 14.
- Friday, February 21, 1 to 5 p.m., UW Extension ARLC, 2011 Fairgrounds Road, Casper. Register at 235-9400 by February 19.
- Tuesday, February 25, 1 to 5 p.m. Douglas Library, 300 S Walnut St., Douglas. Register at 235-9400 by February 24.
- Wednesday, February 26, 1:30 to 6 p.m. UW Extension, Niobrara County Fairgrounds, 44080 US Hwy 20, Lusk. Register at 307-334-3534 or at 235-9400 by February 24.
- Thursday, March 26, 1 to 5 p.m. 2011 Fairgrounds Road, Casper. Register at 235-9400 by March 23.