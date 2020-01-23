Town Crier: This Just In

Defeat Fraud and Scams Conference is being sponsored by the AARP Casper Action Team from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on February 21 at the Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone in Casper. It is a follow-up to the talk given by Frank Abagnale ("Catch Me If You Can") when he was in Casper in 2017.

Speakers at the conference include Eric Heimann, attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in charge of monitoring fraud in Wyoming. Gary Trapkus, vice president of Hilltop National Bank, has given several presentations about fraud and scams on local TV and to numerous groups. Paul Fritzler of the Department of Family Services will have a presenter talk about Adult Protective Services, elder abuse in particular. Tanya Johnson, in charge of Outreach for AARP Wyoming, will wrap up the conference by talking about AARP Fraud Watch and how it can be of value to the public.

There will be handouts regarding Scams and Fraud from the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and AARP.

This is a free event, directed toward individuals 60 and older but everyone is welcome to attend.

To register for the conference go to:https://aarp.cvent.com/Defeat_Fraud_Casper or call 1-877-926-8300, and ask for Defeat Fraud and Scams in Casper.

