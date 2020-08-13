Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Blowout sale to liquidate spring, summer
It’s the beginning of the blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. In addition to being the time for this gargantuan-twice- a-year-sale, if you will “like” on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop, you can see photos with a sampling of some extra special and unique eye-poppers donated to support this community effort. They continue to be overwhelmed at the beautiful items gifted to help local neighbors.
Armed with that information, grab your shopping buddy and your masks to see all clothing 50% off! Clean your glasses and read that again? Yes, all clothing, men’s, women’s and children’s, is reduced to give you time to wear your finds in the scorching August, September and October days. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is located at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. The deal you squeal over is waiting for you Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so find exactly what you need and help your neighbors. Life isn’t easy for so many.
5150' Festival Aug. 22
Sitting at an elevation of 5150’, many believe Casper is the best of the West. All are welcome on Saturday, August 22, for the 3rd annual 5150’ Festival celebrating the beautiful city and all it has to offer. From 2 to 10 p.m. come down to David Street Station (200 S. David Street) for free live music, local vendors and some amazing food. There is no better way to celebrate Casper than an entire day of fun right in the heart of the city. During these unprecedented times, they are thankful always for the community standing behind them.
Music lineup include Aquile, 3 to 4 p.m.; tbd, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Whiskey's Alibi, 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Jagertown, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
All visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms. Wearing a face mask is strongly encouraged.
Compassionate Friends cancels meeting
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age and from any cause, is canceling its fall meeting on September 2. Leaders feel that with the uncertainty of COVID and also the start of school on that day in Casper, it would be best not to meet. Most importantly, there is concern for the safety and well-being of members attending. Leaders look forward to and are planning on meeting in person or via Internet for the December 2 meeting with the candlelight memorial reading. Please take care and be safe. Gail, 267-4023; Sheila 237-0735.
Beatles v. Stones coming to Beacon
The two greatest rock n' roll bands of all time face off as the Beacon Club hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction -- The International Rolling Stones Show, engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thebeaconclubincasper.com, by phone at 577-1503 or at the box office one hour before shows. The Beacon Club is located at 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy in Mills. The show is 21+.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!