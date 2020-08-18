Town Crier: This Just In

“Special thank you to the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce for assisting us with the ribbon-cutting held on August 10,” Greg Dixson, president and CEO said. “We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers and we are eager to celebrate the opening of the Compass with you. Due to the current circumstances, we have elected to not host a grand opening. We look forward to celebrating with you at the one-year anniversary of the opening, but until then please enjoy the new location.”