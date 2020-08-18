Town Crier: This Just In

Free concert at DSS Friday
Get ready for some great live tunes at the Summer Concert presented by Hilltop Bank from 6 to 10 p.m., on Friday at David Street Station Wyoming native Lacy Nelson will kick off the show at 6 p.m., showcasing her western acoustic music. Then at 8 p.m., Colorado-based band Float Like A Buffalo will bring their high energy funk rock sound to the Brian Scott Gamroth stage. With food trucks, cold brews, and live music, it’s sure to be a great night. All visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms. Wearing a face mask is strongly encouraged.
Dance at the Eagles
Come dance to music provided by DJ Machelle from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, at The Eagles Lodge. Admission is $4. There will be a potluck for those interested.
New Hilltop Bank branch open
Hilltop Bank announces the opening of its new location at 4100 Centennial Hills Boulevard in the new retail center called Compass at Centennial Hills.
Every part of the building, inside and outside was intentionally designed. From the open, welcoming layout to the art on the walls, there is a story.
Hilltop National Bank first opened for business in 1964, and the new eastside location opens nearly 56 years later to the date.
“Special thank you to the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce for assisting us with the ribbon-cutting held on August 10,” Greg Dixson, president and CEO said. “We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers and we are eager to celebrate the opening of the Compass with you. Due to the current circumstances, we have elected to not host a grand opening. We look forward to celebrating with you at the one-year anniversary of the opening, but until then please enjoy the new location.”
The new branch will join the five other branch locations that Hilltop Bank already has serving Casper and Glenrock. The eastside location replaces the former Ridley’s branch office. The new location at the Compass will showcase improved technology to add to customer convenience.
Hilltop Bank would like to thank the following businesses who helped with the construction of the branch, Caspar Building Systems general contractors and True Land & Realty for site development.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!