Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Republican women meet Sept. 29
Natrona County Republican Women will have its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, September 29, at the Ramkota Hotel. We will be talking to several local Republican candidates running for various offices in Natrona County about how we can help them with their campaigns. We also have the new jewelry order in, as well as Trump 2020 signs. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, September 28, by noon please. Space is limited to 30 to 35 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
UW hosts meet and greet Sept. 30
Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, UW alumni will connect with their alma mater, and members of the public will find out more about UW’s presence in Natrona County during a “The World Needs More Cowboys,” celebration from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at David Street Station.
Free appetizers and beverages will be served. State guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission will be followed.
New UW president Ed Seidel will be in attendance and speak during a brief program at the celebration, highlighting the university’s efforts to boost entrepreneurism and the state’s economy, among other topics.
Jeff Linder, the head coach of UW’s men’s basketball team, will speak as well.
They will be joined by current UW students from Casper -- Kendra Brutsman, Mackenzie Chadderdon and Ben Radosevich -- who will discuss their experiences at the state’s university. UW-Casper student Caitlyn Edwards and UW-Casper Dean Brent Pickett will offer a few remarks.
Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students.
Additionally, UW alumna Marci Bramlet, a partner in the law firm of Robinson Stelting Welch Bramlet LLC, will talk about how UW helped advance her career and prepare her for her role in the community -- and what it means to her to be a UW Cowboy.
“It’s clear that our marketing tagline, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ has connected virtually with people across Wyoming. These events are about making that connection even stronger through face-to-face interaction,” said Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications.
Seidel began service as the university’s 28th president July 1. Before coming to UW, he was the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System. He received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics at the University of Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the College of William and Mary.
Crossroads 4 up for lease
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating Crossroads Field 4 for a term of three years, 1101 N. Poplar Street. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the Crossroads Field 4, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Operate Tani Field
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating George Tani Field for a term of three years, 1604 E. M Street. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the George Tani Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
RFP's for Washington Park ball field
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating Washington Park Ballfield for a term of three years, located at 951 S. Jefferson. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the Washington Park Ballfield, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Annual cemetery tour set
Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all new personas of people who made a difference in Casper. The cemetery tour will feature seven actors portraying Casper citizens at their gravesites. Each actor will be dressed in period clothing, telling the life story of the person buried beside them. All COVID precautions will be adhered to, and all cemetery rules and regulations will be observed for respect for those buried in the cemetery. This year’s personalities will include Edna Kimball Wilkins, Lucy Morrison, and Verda James, among others. Tickets for the October 23-24 cemetery tour are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and at the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, for $25. This year’s season ticket at $75 includes this educational and informational cemetery tour, and can be purchased online as well. The tour will take about an hour and a half, and again is led by Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard. You will hear about the cemetery history, grave markings and symbols. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera because pictures are allowed. Ticket holders will meet at the parking lot on Conwell across from Highland Cemetery at 6:45 p.m. If you would like more information, please call 267-7243. This tour sells out fast, due to the COVID-restricted numbers, so buy your tickets early. If you would like to buy a season ticket and don’t do online, please let us know, and we can deliver them to you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!