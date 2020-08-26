Town Crier: This Just In

Register for school bus

NCSD Transportation’s goal is to meet the guidelines as provided by state and local health officials while ensuring a safe and healthy transportation experience for all student riders and staff. All students must be a registered rider. In order to ensure your child has an assigned seat on their designated bus please submit your registration immediately.

All student riders must register, even if your child rode NCSD Transportation in previous years.

Bus registration is done within your Campus Parent Portal.

There is limited spacing available on buses due to COVID-19 restrictions, please only register your child if you intend for them to ride the bus frequently and consistently.

If you have already registered your student bus rider, please check your Campus Parent Portal for route information. NCSD Transportation is working diligently to update route information for all registered families.

Thank you for your partnership as everyone works together to ensure safe and healthy environments for students, staff and school families.

For questions please contact NCSD Transportation at 307-253-5283.

Golf benefits YMCA

The 25th annual Pepsi-Leo Moore golf tournament to benefit the YMCA of Natrona County Strong Communities Campaign is set for noon on September 17 at Paradise Valley Country Club. The four-person scramble format is $110 per player which includes golf, cart, dinner and door prize. A dinner and auction takes place immediately after golf. Raffle tickets are $25 each for prizes including a Devils Tower golf package and half of a beef. Registration forms are available at the YMCA or call Glenda at 234-9187.

