Town Crier: This Just In

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is located at 2300 East 15th Street. For more information, please visit our Facebook page or website:www.princeofpeacecasper.org.

Evening in the Word Tuesday

In this seven-session study from January 14 to February 25 at 6:30 p.m., Christine Caine will help us develop a new understanding of how God sees you and has chosen you to help make Jesus’ name known on this planet. The class is at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Workbooks are $15. The lesson is called "20/20." Through biblical teaching and lessons from her own life, Christine will challenge you to share the story of how God's love has transformed your life right where you are. Call Gwen 262-0719 with questions.

Mentor a youth to make a difference

January is National Mentoring Month. One adult mentor can positively change a child's life for the better. Be that person! Become a mentor for a child here in Casper. Join our team of mentors that are defending their potential. Consider joining our Lunch Buddies program! Have lunch once a week with a child at their school. Laugh, talk, and enjoy spending some time with a new friend. Call today at 265-2227 or go to www.wyobbbs.org.

New sign for theater