Town Crier: This Just In

Cascade Quartet performs Sunday
In these times when it’s hard to travel, take a musical world journey with Great Falls, Montana’s acclaimed Cascade String Quartet in a concert presented by the Casper Chamber Music Society at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Having collaborated with renowned artists including Yo-Yo Ma, the Ying Quartet and Philip Aaberg, the Cascade Quartet brings the highest quality chamber music to audiences in Montana and surrounding areas. Cascade Quartet members — violinists Mary Papoulis and Megan Karls, violist Alyssa Roggow, and cellist Thad Suits — also serve as principals in the Great Falls Symphony Orchestra and present concerts and educational school programs throughout the region. Karls and Roggow also wowed CCMS last year in their performance with bassist Marg Bergman as Trio Vivo. In this concert, enjoy the cozy classic sounds of Danish folk music, Dances of Panama by William Grant Still, the South African rhythms of Kevin Volans, then come back home to the native sounds of the American Plains. Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors 60+, free to students and to last year’s season ticket holders. Masks and social distancing will be required of audience members. We’ll also offer the opportunity to watch the performance online at no charge. Check https://www.facebook.com/CasperChamberMusicSociety/ for the link.
Republican women meet Tuesday
Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 20, at the Ramkota hotel. This is the last meeting before election day, November 3. We will be discussing the constitutional amendment A on the ballot, as well as judicial retention. Last chance for tickets for the handmade gold Trump Swarovski crystal purse. Tickets are just $10, only 250 will be sold. We have a few Trump 2020 signs left. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, October 19, by noon please. Space is limited to 30 to 35 spots. Republican women is open to any registered Republican.
Help fill boxes for troops
Operation Christmas: Once again American Legion Auxiliary of Glenrock is getting ready to collect donations for our deployed Wyoming Military. We need snacks, small food items, personal hygiene and miscellaneous items, as well as cash for shipping. Questions, please contact Doris Cooper, 307-251-7936.
Foundation Friday Oct. 23
Foundation Friday, the annual dinner and auction benefitting the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care, is 6 p.m., on October 23 at the Hall on Ash. Tickets are $60 per seat or $300 per table of six. This year’s exciting event is a Halloween party and will include a fun costume contest, a silent auction, a photo booth, and games and activities and a live auction with 13 lucky packages. We will have a dinner of themed hors d’oeuvres and desserts, as well as door prizes and treats for everyone. Come in a costume for a free themed cocktail or soft drink. Check out our Facebook for sneak peeks at some of our amazing packages. For more information, email wyfoundationcancercare@gmail.com or call 62-0749.
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesdays, November 4 to December 16. Fees: $30 (members) and $55 (not-yet-member) per child/adult duo for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per child/adult duo. Learn art concepts through process art and exploration of different art materials, while enhancing creative expression, and strengthen problem solving fine motor skills.
Home school ar
t
Home school art is offered at the Nicolaysen Art Museum Wednesdays from November 4 to December 16. Ages: K to 3rd grades is 1 to 2 p.m.; 4th to 8th grades is 2 to 3 p.m. Fees: $40 (members) and $65 (not-yet-member) per child for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per student. Build skills and learn about different art media in a fun and engaging environment. Our multidisciplinary, curriculum-based classes focus on art styles, concepts behind the art and personal interpretation, while enhancing students’ individual techniques.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!