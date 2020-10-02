 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Rotary hears about Toastmasters

On Monday, October 5, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jennifer Zerba as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. She will discuss Toastmasters. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Zerba is a Casper native. She is a cosmetologist by trade for over 30 years. She has her associates in business administration from Casper College, bachelor of science in Business Administration from Eastern Oregon University and is currently enrolled in the masters in public administration program at the University of Wyoming. She is the author of "Healing Humanity from Behind the Shears." She currently works as a substitute for the Natrona County School District while being a full-time graduate student.

Children helping children concert

The Casper Music Teachers Association, affiliated with the Wyoming Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association, will present its annual Children Helping Children Concert on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Their purpose is to benefit the backpack program of Food for Thought by providing a concert by students and teachers and asking the families and the public to donate cash and boxes of cereal.

Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be practiced. Sessions are planned for 9, 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For information call 265-1564.

Casper Planetarium Halloween Show

All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science and tradition combined to create what is known as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.

Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

