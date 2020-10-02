Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Rotary hears about Toastmasters

On Monday, October 5, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jennifer Zerba as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. She will discuss Toastmasters. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Zerba is a Casper native. She is a cosmetologist by trade for over 30 years. She has her associates in business administration from Casper College, bachelor of science in Business Administration from Eastern Oregon University and is currently enrolled in the masters in public administration program at the University of Wyoming. She is the author of "Healing Humanity from Behind the Shears." She currently works as a substitute for the Natrona County School District while being a full-time graduate student.

Children helping children concert