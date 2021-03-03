Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Combo concert Friday at college
Beautiful music will fill the Wheeler Concert Hall Friday, March 5, as the Casper College Chamber Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Chamber Singers, and Collegiate Chorale will perform during the “Winter Collage” concert at 7 p.m. The concert can be viewed in person or online.
According to Zachary Vreeman, DMA, the Winter Collage will feature a wide array of music. “The wind ensemble will present works from 19th-century France and American minimalism, and the chamber singers will sing recent memorial-themed compositions. Those compositions include two pieces that memorialize events from World War I and another that has become a memorial to the earthquake and tsunami that led to the Fukushima disaster 10 years ago,” he said.
In February, the chamber orchestra had the opportunity to work with composer Stephanie Ann Boyd. The orchestra will perform the Wyoming premiere of Boyd’s newest piece, “Beyond the Gate,” featuring poetry recited with the orchestra.
The “Fall Collage Concert” is free and open to the public. The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. To view online, go to either the Casper College Music Department’s YouTube page or on Instagram at casper_college_bands.
The CC Wind Ensemble is under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, the CC Chamber Orchestra is under the direction of Jennifer Cowell-DePaolo, and both the CC Collegiate Chorale and CC Chamber Singers are under the direction of Vreeman.
Rotary hears Brook Kaufman
On Monday, March 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Brook Kaufman, chief executive officer of Visit Casper, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be both via Zoom and in person at the Ramkota Hotel. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend. Persons wishing to attend in person at the Ramkota need to RSVP via e-mail to Mike Howe (mike_howe@q.com) by 5 p.m., Thursday, March 4.
Brook Kaufman is CEO of Visit Casper and a member of the Natrona County Commission. Her favorite part of wearing both hats is working with partners and community members to find creative solutions for impossible problems. A longtime lover of the Cowboy state, Brook officially became a Poke after earning her master’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2007.
Meat shoot April 2
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a meat shoot Friday April 2, from 5 to to p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.