Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Y encourages return to fitness routine

Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.

Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, a 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.

At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facility yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.

To learn more about the Y's efforts to keep you healthy, active and safe, visit www.casperymca.org.

Sweetheart Bowl set