Town Crier: This Just In

Y encourages return to fitness routine
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, a 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facility yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.
To learn more about the Y's efforts to keep you healthy, active and safe, visit www.casperymca.org.
Sweetheart Bowl set
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2021 Sweetheart Bowl, a 4-person members only team handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on Feb. 6, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Creative collectives exhibit at Art 321
The creative collectives exhibit is at Art 321 until Jan. 30 and features work from six Wyoming-based artist collectives including the Creative Indigenous Collective and The Wyoming Art Party as invited collectives, and The Laramie Artists Project, Sequencing Through Time and Place, Pipeline Art Project, and ThANG as selected collectives from an open call. Art 321 will release virtual tours of the show and host a virtual panel discussion at 6 p.m., on Jan. 21 with members of each collective and a public Q&A. The event will be streamed on Art 321’s Facebook page and website.
This exhibit seeks to showcase the many ways in which artists collaborated and work collectively to creating inspiring works of art and art experiences. From Wyoming Art Party’s socially-engaged and community-driven projects that “connect individuals scattered throughout Wyoming” to The Creative Indigenous Collective that “explores identity, collective culture, and contemporary Native American Life” as a collective of mutually supportive and collaborative Native American artists from the Northern Plains.