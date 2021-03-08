Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at The Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Support scholarships for women
Casper P.E.O. Chapter BD is offering delicious Butter Braid pastry in the following flavors: apple, Bavarian creme with chocolate icing, blueberry cream cheese, cherry, cinnamon, strawberry cream cheese, raspberry and caramel. Each 1 pound, 6 ounce frozen, braided pastry will serve 11 people. Simply allow to thaw until double in size and bake for a beautiful, braided fresh pastry. All flavors are $13 each and 100 percent of profits will be used for womens' scholarships. Order by contacting Linda Maglione at 258-5714 or sunsetlinda@gmail.com for a PayPal invoice and payment. Orders must be in by March 14; delivery will be on March 27.
Family dance March 13
A Family Dance will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., on Saturday March 13, at The Eagles (free). Games for the kids and dance lessons throughout the evening with DJ Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more info.
'Shimmer' opens at Werner March 11
The Werner Wildlife Museum’s newest exhibit, “Shimmer,” will open Thursday, March 11.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, the exhibit features “a juried show of fine arts and crafts by Wyoming artists and artisans.” The show includes any medium such as fiber, leather, bone, horn, wood, stone, gems, metal, paintings, and photographs.
The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, May 13. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Eagles Auxiliary spring craft fair March 27
The Eagles Auxiliary Spring Craft Fair is March 27. Get out of the house and shop the great selection of vendors and crafters, right next door to the Wyoming Sellers Market at 306 N. Durbin. Enjoy Young Living, Scentsy, Colorstreet Nails, homemade baked goodies, homemade jams and jellies, hand-painted items, custom wreaths for all occasions, jewelry, too much to list. Food available. Contact Jackie at 259-1719 or email jackie.walthers1958@truecos.com.
Register for adult summer slowpitch
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center lobby area or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s adult summer softball league must register no later than Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. League games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings depending on what league is chosen, Fridays will be used for holidays and rain make up games. Due to the number of teams, it is advised to register prior to the deadline to avoid waiting in line.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Studebaker group meets April 17
The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has not held a meeting for several months due to the pandemic. We are pleased to announce that the club will meet in April. The meeting will be held here in Casper at the Yellowstone Garage at 1 p.m., on April 17. Following lunch, on your own, there will be a short business meeting starting with the election of officers. Following the meeting,by tradition, we will have our Christmas party with a gift exchange, ($20 limit ) Ladies bring a gift wrapped and marked "LADIES" and the men likewise for the men. Following the meeting, Bruce Berst will lead a guided tour of the National Historic Trails Center. We have been granted special permission for this tour. You need not own a Studebaker to be a member or guest of this club, just have an appreciation of the particular brand. If you have questions you may call Bruce at 267-8370.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.