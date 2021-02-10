 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

Food box distribution Friday

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, along with Wyoming Food for Thought Project (which did most of the leg work) and a little help from Joshua's Storehouse will distribute 1,000 USDA Farmer to Family food boxes on Friday, Feb. 12.

The truck is due to arrive around 10 a.m. Lots of help is needed to unload the truck. The target time to distribute the boxes is noon. It is going to be REALLY cold. If you can volunteer, show up around 10 a.m.

If you are not going to volunteer but want a food box don't come until noon. This is a one-time opportunity. We are not asking for ID or income verification. If you can pick up extra for friends or relatives, that will be okay. If you are associated with an agency or housing program and want to distribute directly to your clients, contact Mary Ann. If you can volunteer or for more information, email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, call her at 307-215-4732 or PM her on Facebook.

