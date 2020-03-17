Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

No visitors at detention center

Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation will be re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.

Studebaker club meets Saturday

The Studebaker Club of Wyoming is the Wyoming Chapter of the world's largest car club. The Wyoming chapter will have its first meeting of 2020 at the home of Jim and Carol Harkins, 1561 Nottingham on March 21.We will gather at noon. It will be a pot luck dinner, followed by the business meeting. The meeting will include the election of officers for the upcoming year as well as setting the meetings and the agenda for the year. Following the meeting, we will have a "Chinese Christmas" gift exchange. One need not own a Studebaker to belong to the club, but simply have an interest or appreciation of this iconic automobile.