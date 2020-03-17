Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation will be re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing, and avoid public gatherings.
Studebaker club meets Saturday
The Studebaker Club of Wyoming is the Wyoming Chapter of the world's largest car club. The Wyoming chapter will have its first meeting of 2020 at the home of Jim and Carol Harkins, 1561 Nottingham on March 21.We will gather at noon. It will be a pot luck dinner, followed by the business meeting. The meeting will include the election of officers for the upcoming year as well as setting the meetings and the agenda for the year. Following the meeting, we will have a "Chinese Christmas" gift exchange. One need not own a Studebaker to belong to the club, but simply have an interest or appreciation of this iconic automobile.
Please RSVP to Jim or Carol at 265-56824 or 262-6634.
State pool canceled
After careful consideration and in accordance with the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the VNEA Wyoming State 8-Ball Pool Tournament scheduled at the Casper Events Center on March 25-29, 2020, has been canceled.
Planetarium closed through April 12
As a part of Natrona County School District #1, the Casper Planetarium will be closed through April 12. In the meantime, you can find links to a variety of astronomical information on their website, casperplanetarium.com. When you stop by the Natrona County Public Library, look for their exhibit in the display cases inside the Second Street entrance and learn all about Mars. Stay safe, wash your hands, and watch the Planetarium website or Facebook page for updates about dome shows and more.
Nelly postponed to October
Due to the current state of the nation, the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony scheduled for April 29 has been postponed to October 30.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Artcore postponements
With the loss of the chance for outreach to students and fear of travel on the part of some of the artists, Artcore is moving Conor Jacobson's recital to November 22, Quarteto Nuevo to some time in June, and California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio to February 19, 2021.