Town Crier: This Just In

Club plans Super Flea for May

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) has made every effort to survive the COVID pandemic, so members can continue to participate in and support the community and state of Wyoming. The club was “on hold” for most of 2020.

The CACC is planning a Super Flea Market for May 1 and 2, at the fairgrounds Industrial Building. For dealer information, please contact Chris or Dan at 234-2308 if you are interested in having a booth. The public is encourage to attend, COVID measures will be in place.

The board recently mailed a newsletter and membership form. If you did not receive one, and would like one, please send a request to P.O. Box 785, Casper, WY 82602 or call Ruth at 235-3141. The club is always seeking new members and/or dealers.

Regular monthly CACC meetings have not yet resumed. The club is working hard to make this happen. The club normally meets once a month to conduct business, have a guest speaker, and refreshments. Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration, or “history of the past” is invited to join the club. Reminder to current members, 2021 dues are now due and can be mailed to P O Box 785, Casper, WY 82602. Annual dues are $10 for singles and $15 per couple.

We send our sincere sympathy to members, families, and friends who have been affected by COVID, as some longtime club members have passed away during the past year.

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers, and donates proceeds to Wyoming museums and other local non-profit organizations.

