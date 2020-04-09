Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Just In

Rotary meets via Zoom

On Monday, April 13, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Elissa Ruckle, owner of Elevate Wyoming, who will discuss how Elevate Wyoming helps local businesses and nonprofits excel, at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Elissa Ruckle has been working in the employee development field for over 20 years. She has extensive experience as a curriculum designer, program facilitator and project leader. In her current role as owner of Elevate Wyoming, she gets to wear all those hats. Elissa is dedicated to helping others succeed and is passionate about the importance of personal relationships – how they effect the workplace and business cultures and how they shape our community as a whole. Ruckle is a native of Wyoming and graduate of the University of Wyoming,

STOMP postponed to January

The international percussion sensation, STOMP, scheduled for April 28 at the Casper Events Center has been postponed to January 13, 2021. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.

