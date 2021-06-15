Town Crier: This Just In

Things you wish they taught in school

We continue our Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series. In June we will focus on taking care of the person that matters the most, you! Join us for the first of our self-care presentations at 5 p.m., on June 22, at the Library's Crawford Room. Learn some important information about why mental health is important from experts at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Register on our website to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.

This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.

