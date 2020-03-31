Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

The volunteers of First Methodist Thrift Shop have been busy while honoring the health recommendations! Cold weather gear has been bagged and our remodeling is nearly complete, busily hanging and displaying everything for the warmer weather just around the corner. Keep an eye out when restrictions are lifted because you will be amazed at our new inventory. If you need a “little black dress” for an event or to perform in a music group, you have many options. Invited to a wedding? We have a large selection of both long and short dresses, sundresses, men’s dressy slacks and dress shirts, children’s dress clothes, plus shoes for the whole family. Come find your new clothes to play in and household items at great prices! Find us in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center 2111 East 12th, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10-4, Saturday 10-2. All proceeds benefit Interfaith and Holy Cross, staying in our local community.