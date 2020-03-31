Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.
Thrift shop almost ready
The volunteers of First Methodist Thrift Shop have been busy while honoring the health recommendations! Cold weather gear has been bagged and our remodeling is nearly complete, busily hanging and displaying everything for the warmer weather just around the corner. Keep an eye out when restrictions are lifted because you will be amazed at our new inventory. If you need a “little black dress” for an event or to perform in a music group, you have many options. Invited to a wedding? We have a large selection of both long and short dresses, sundresses, men’s dressy slacks and dress shirts, children’s dress clothes, plus shoes for the whole family. Come find your new clothes to play in and household items at great prices! Find us in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center 2111 East 12th, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10-4, Saturday 10-2. All proceeds benefit Interfaith and Holy Cross, staying in our local community.
Final Artcore shows postponed
With the extension of social isolation, Artcore's final two shows of the season, Pamela Glasser and Cory McDaniel Duo/Yellow Hotel, have been postponed.
Bowling tourney canceled
The Fireball 500 Club 2020 Friends & Family Tournament, scheduled for April 18 at The 307 Sunrise, has been canceled.
Update from model railroaders
In conjunction with the Sheridan Model Railroad Association, the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association announces the postponement of the Sub-Regional NMRA Meeting and picnic/Op Session scheduled for May 9 in Casper to sometime in the fall, maybe in September. We regret that this may disappoint folks.
Those Casper members that have keys may still access the clubhouse to run trains or work on projects. The doors will still be open for viewing and consultations/repairs/appraisals at mid-day on Wednesdays and Friday evenings and early Saturday afternoons. We can easily maintain social distancing in the clubhouse. The door knobs and other surfaces have been cleaned and disinfected by one of our trained members.
